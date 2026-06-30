FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on France vs. Sweden, Get Bonus Bets Guaranteed

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available ahead of France vs. Sweden on Tuesday, June 30. New users can earn $350 in bonus bets guaranteed by placing a $5 wager each day for seven days, starting with this Round of 32 clash.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for France vs. Sweden

The FanDuel promo code offer is straightforward: place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days and collect $350 in bonus bets once all bets have settled. No code is needed, and the outcome of your bets does not affect your eligibility. France vs. Sweden is the perfect starting point for Day 1 of your seven-day run.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Bonus bets are awarded after all seven bets have settled, regardless of whether they win or lose.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance.

Winnings from bonus bets are subject to a one-time playthrough requirement before withdrawal.

To put this in practical terms: if you bet $5 on France to win against Sweden on Day 1 and France rolls to a comfortable victory, your bet wins and you are still on track for your bonus bets. If Sweden pulls off the upset and your wager loses, you are still on track for your bonus bets. The $350 in bonus bets is guaranteed either way, provided you complete all seven days of $5 wagers. Bonus funds will appear in your account within 72 hours of your final bet settling.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for France vs. Sweden

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before France and Sweden kick off:

Register by clicking our link if you are located in one of the 22 eligible states (plus DC). Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, which is required to claim your bonus bets. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to activate the welcome offer. Place your first $5 real-money wager on France vs. Sweden or any other available market to begin Day 1 of your seven-day qualifying period. Continue placing a $5 wager each day for the remaining six days to complete the full qualifying period. Collect your $350 in bonus bets once all seven bets have settled, then complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock any winnings.

For a full breakdown of what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer, check out our complete FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions tied to major matchups throughout the sports calendar. The best place to track these deals is the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently. Whether it is a parlay boost ahead of a big knockout round or a same-game parlay offer, FanDuel consistently gives its users reasons to keep coming back. Be sure to check the app regularly so you never miss out on the latest FanDuel promo codes and offers.

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