FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Germany vs. Curaçao, Start Earning Bonus Bets

A FanDuel promo code isn't needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can bet $5 on Germany vs. Curaçao in Group E and start working toward $350 in bonus bets guaranteed. This welcome offer is available through June 14, so now is the time to sign up.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Germany vs. Curaçao

The FanDuel promo code offer is straightforward: no code is required, and the reward is guaranteed regardless of how your bets perform. New users who place a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days will receive $350 in bonus bets after all wagers have settled. Germany vs. Curaçao is the perfect starting point for day one of this offer.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Bonus bets are awarded after all seven days of wagers have settled, win or lose.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after they are issued.

Complete a one-time playthrough requirement to unlock any winnings from bonus bets.

To illustrate how this works in practice, consider betting $5 on Germany to win outright in the Group E opener. If Germany rolls to a convincing victory as expected, your cash bet wins and you are still on track to collect your bonus bets after completing the remaining six days of wagers. If the result goes the other way and your bet loses, the outcome does not affect your eligibility for the bonus bets at all. Either way, you keep building toward the full $350 reward simply by placing a $5 wager each day.

This FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer and FanDuel sign-up bonus is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Germany vs. Curaçao

Claiming this FanDuel promo codes offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Germany and Curaçao kick off in Group E:

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook if you live in one of the 22 eligible states (plus DC). Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to claim your bonus bets. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to qualify for the welcome bonus. Place your first wager: Bet $5 on any available market for Germany vs. Curaçao to kick off day one of the seven-day promotion. Markets such as Germany to win, total goals, or a Jamal Musiala anytime scorer bet are all solid options for the Group E opener. Continue betting: Place a $5 wager each day for the remaining six days on any FanDuel sports betting market to complete the promotion. Collect your bonus bets: After all seven days of wagers have settled, $350 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings.

For a full breakdown of everything FanDuel has to offer, check out our complete FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users on Germany vs. Curaçao

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rewards its existing customers with fresh promotions and odds boosts throughout the soccer calendar. From profit boosts on marquee international matches to same-game parlay specials, there is usually something worth exploring beyond the welcome offer. The best way to stay current on what is available is to check the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new deals are added regularly.

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