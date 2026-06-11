FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5, Start Earning $350 Bonus Bets Guaranteed

The Stanley Cup Final is delivering must-watch hockey, and Thursday's Game 5 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes is the perfect time to act on the latest FanDuel promo code offer. New users can grab $350 in bonus bets guaranteed by placing a $5 wager each day for seven days — starting with Game 5 on June 11. Check out more sportsbook promos to see how FanDuel stacks up.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome offer — the deal is available automatically to all new users who register and meet the basic requirements. The structure is straightforward: place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days, and you will receive $350 in bonus bets regardless of whether those bets win or lose. Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final serves as the ideal starting point for Day 1 of your seven-day run.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager on any available market each day for seven consecutive days.

Bonus bets are awarded after all seven days of wagers have settled, regardless of outcomes.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after they are issued.

Complete a one-time playthrough requirement to unlock and withdraw any winnings from bonus bets.

To put it in concrete terms: if you bet $5 on the Hurricanes to win Game 5 and Jordan Staal finds the back of the net again to lead Carolina to victory, your bet wins and you are still on track for your $350 in bonus bets. If the Golden Knights bounce back and your wager loses, the same outcome applies — you keep building toward that guaranteed reward over the next six days. The bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of each wager settling.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final

Claiming this FanDuel new-user offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before puck drop Thursday night:

Register: Click the offer link and create your new FanDuel Sportsbook account. Have your personal details ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as it is required to claim the bonus. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account to qualify for the FanDuel promo code new-user offer. Place your first wager: Bet at least $5 on any available market — Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 5 is a great place to start. This is Day 1 of your seven-day qualifying window. Continue wagering: Place a $5 wager each day for the remaining six days. Win or lose, your $350 in bonus bets will be credited after all wagers settle. Use your bonus bets: Once issued, your bonus funds are valid for seven days. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to withdraw any associated winnings.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel offers beyond this welcome deal, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and ongoing deals are not just for newcomers. Existing users regularly receive access to odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions throughout the sports calendar. The best way to stay current on what is available is to check the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. With the Stanley Cup Final heating up, there is a good chance FanDuel has something extra lined up for loyal bettors following the series.

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