FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Jordan vs. Argentina, Get $350 in Bonus Bets

No FanDuel promo code is needed to grab one of the best sportsbook promos available this June 27. New users who bet $5 on Jordan vs. Argentina can earn $350 in bonus bets guaranteed over seven days. Argentina enters this Group J finale as heavy favorites, making it a great starting point for your first wager.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Jordan vs. Argentina

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward: place a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days and collect $350 in bonus bets in return. No FanDuel promo code is required to activate the deal — simply sign up, deposit, and start betting. Your first $5 wager can go on any available market for Jordan vs. Argentina, including the match result, total goals, or a Lionel Messi anytime scorer prop.

Here is what you need to know about the terms and conditions of this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Regardless of whether your bets win or lose, you will receive $350 in bonus bets after all wagers have settled.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance.

Say you back Argentina to win on the match result market and the defending champions cruise to a comfortable victory — you still collect your bonus bets whether that ticket cashes or not. The same applies if Jordan pulls off a stunning upset and your wager does not come through. The outcome of the match does not affect your eligibility for the bonus bets.

Keep in mind that bonus funds carry a one-time playthrough requirement before any winnings can be withdrawn. Winnings from bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement. The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is designed to give new bettors a full week of action, with Jordan vs. Argentina serving as the perfect Day 1 target.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo codes for Jordan vs. Argentina

Claiming this FanDuel promo codes offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before kickoff:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking our sign-up link. Have your personal details ready, including your date of birth and mailing address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to claim your bonus. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account using any of the available payment methods on the platform. Place your first $5 real-money wager on any market for Jordan vs. Argentina — the match winner, total goals, or a player prop are all solid options to consider. Continue placing a $5 wager each day for the remaining six days of the promotional period, regardless of the sport or market you choose. Collect your $350 in bonus bets once all seven wagers have settled, then complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock any winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offers for existing users

FanDuel does not stop rewarding bettors after the welcome bonus runs out. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions for existing customers throughout the week. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New deals are added frequently, so it is worth browsing before placing your next wager.

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