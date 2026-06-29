FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Netherlands vs. Morocco, Get Bonus Bets Guaranteed

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. As of June 29, new users can place a $5 wager on Netherlands vs. Morocco and start working toward $350 in bonus bets guaranteed over seven days.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Netherlands vs. Morocco

The FanDuel promo code offer does not require a code at all, which makes it one of the most straightforward welcome bonuses in sports betting. New users simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days. Whether your bets win or lose, FanDuel guarantees $350 in bonus bets after all seven wagers have settled.

Netherlands vs. Morocco is the perfect starting point for Day 1 of this offer. Say you back the Netherlands to win and they deliver a dominant performance behind their high-powered attack. Your bet wins, you collect your payout, and your bonus bets still come. If Morocco pulls off the upset with a disciplined defensive display and a sharp counter, your bet loses, but the bonus bets are still on the way. The outcome of the match does not affect your eligibility.

Here is a quick breakdown of the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Bonus bets are issued after all seven wagers have settled, regardless of outcome.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance.

A one-time playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing winnings earned from bonus bets.

This FanDuel sign-up bonus is one of the most reliable offers in the market right now. There is no guesswork involved, no complicated conditions to navigate, and no FanDuel promo code new-user offer to hunt down. You bet $5 a day for seven days, and the $350 in bonus bets are yours. FanDuel promo codes are not required at any point during registration or deposit.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Netherlands vs. Morocco

Claiming this offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Netherlands and Morocco kick off:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking our link. You will need basic personal information such as your date of birth and mailing and email address. Make sure to download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as it is required to claim the bonus. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account using any of FanDuel's accepted payment methods. Place your first $5 real-money wager on Netherlands vs. Morocco or any other available market on Day 1. Repeat this process each day for seven consecutive days. Collect your bonus bets after all seven wagers settle. Bonus funds will appear in your account within 72 hours of the final bet settling. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings.

For a deeper look at everything FanDuel has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users

The welcome bonus is just the beginning of what FanDuel brings to the table. Existing users regularly receive access to odds boosts, profit boosts, parlay promotions, and event-specific bonuses tied to major sporting events throughout the year. The best way to stay on top of these deals is to check the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new offers are added on a regular basis. Whether it is a big World Cup knockout match or a midweek slate of games, FanDuel consistently finds ways to reward its active users.

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