FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Panama vs. England, Get $350 Bonus Bets

No FanDuel promo code is needed to grab one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can bet $5 on Panama vs. England and start earning toward $350 in bonus bets guaranteed. This offer is live as of June 27, so there is no better time to sign up and get in on the Group L action.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Panama vs. England

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer does not require a code at all — just a new account and a willingness to bet. Here is how the FanDuel sign-up bonus breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Regardless of whether your bets win or lose, you will receive $350 in bonus bets after all seven wagers have settled.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after they are issued.

Panama vs. England is the perfect starting point for Day 1 of this offer. If you back England to win and they deliver — which is the expectation given their 4-2 opening win over Croatia and attacking depth led by Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham — your cash bet pays out as normal. If England frustrates you the way Ghana did with a 0-0 draw and your wager does not come through, you still earn your bonus bets regardless. That is the beauty of this FanDuel promo code new-user offer.

Keep in mind that bonus funds carry a one-time playthrough requirement before any winnings can be withdrawn. Bonus bets appear in your account within 72 hours of each wager settling, and the full $350 is unlocked after all seven days of betting are complete. This FanDuel Sportsbook promo code structure rewards consistent play, making it a strong fit for anyone planning to follow the rest of the World Cup group stage.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this FanDuel promo code offer for Panama vs. England

Claiming this offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before kickoff:

Register by clicking our sign-up link if you are located in one of the 22 eligible states (plus DC). Have your personal details ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app as well, since you will need it to claim your bonus bets. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to activate your eligibility for the welcome bonus. Place your first $5 real-money wager on Panama vs. England — whether that is an England win, a goal scorer market, or any other available option. This counts as Day 1 of your seven-day betting window. Continue placing a $5 wager each day for the remaining six days. Win or lose, your $350 in bonus bets will be credited after all bets have settled. Withdraw your winnings once you have met the one-time playthrough requirement on your bonus funds.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer beyond this welcome bonus, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome bonus runs out. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year. Existing users should make a habit of checking the Promotions tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook app to stay current on what is available. With the World Cup group stage in full swing, there are plenty of opportunities to take advantage of FanDuel promo codes and offers beyond the new-user window.

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