FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Portugal vs. Uzbekistan, Get $350 Bonus Bets in 7 Days

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can earn $350 in bonus bets guaranteed by placing a $5 wager each day for seven days. Kick things off on June 23 by betting on Portugal vs. Uzbekistan in Group K.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code at all — just a new account and a minimum $5 deposit. From there, you place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days, and FanDuel guarantees $350 in bonus bets regardless of how your bets perform. Think of Tuesday's Portugal vs. Uzbekistan match as your Day 1 opportunity to get started.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Bonus bets are awarded after all seven days of wagers have settled, win or lose.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance.

Complete a one-time playthrough requirement to unlock any winnings from bonus bets.

For example, if you place your Day 1 bet on Portugal to win against Uzbekistan and Portugal delivers the dominant performance many expect, your bet wins and you still collect the full $350 in bonus bets after completing all seven days. If Portugal fails to cover or the match goes sideways, your bonus bets are still coming. The outcome of any individual wager does not affect your eligibility for the full reward.

This FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward. Follow the steps below to get started before kickoff:

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook and create your new account. You will need basic personal information such as your date of birth and mailing and email address. FanDuel operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C., so confirm your state is eligible before signing up. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to qualify for the welcome bonus. Download the app: You must have the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app installed to claim your bonus bets. Download it from the App Store or Google Play after registering. Place your Day 1 wager: Bet $5 on any market for Portugal vs. Uzbekistan in Group K to begin your seven-day streak. Whether you back Portugal to win, target a goal scorer, or explore another market, any $5 wager counts. Continue for seven days: Place a $5 wager each day for the remaining six days on any available FanDuel market to complete the offer and unlock your full $350 in bonus bets. Collect your bonus: Bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of your final wager settling. Use them within seven days before they expire.

Want to learn more before signing up? Check out our full FanDuel review for a complete breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and user experience.

More FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

The value at FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop once you have claimed your welcome bonus. FanDuel consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing customers, including odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific bonuses tied to major sporting events throughout the year. These FanDuel promo codes and offers can be found by navigating to the "Promotions" tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. It is worth checking back regularly, as new deals are added frequently and can add significant value to your betting experience.

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