No FanDuel promo code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets across five days, starting with Spain vs. Austria on Thursday, July 2. Sign up, deposit $5, and place your first wager to get started.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Spain vs. Austria

The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer is a five-day promotion that rewards new users with a bet reset token each day they place a qualifying wager. Each token lets you place a bet between $1 and $200, and if that bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake in bonus bets. That means Spain vs. Austria is the perfect starting point for Day 1.

Here is how the offer breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your new account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each qualifying day.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If it loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

To put this in practical terms: say you use your Day 1 token to bet $150 on Spain to win against Austria. If Spain gets the result and your bet wins, you keep the winnings. If Austria pulls off the upset and your bet loses, FanDuel returns your $150 stake in bonus bets. Either way, you are covered on Day 1.

The FanDuel sign-up bonus is available to new customers only, and the five qualifying days must be consecutive. Bonus bets are credited within 72 hours of settlement and require a one-time playthrough before withdrawal. No FanDuel promo code new-user offer code is needed at registration — the promotion is automatically applied to eligible new accounts. FanDuel promo codes are not required at any step of this process.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel offer for Spain vs. Austria

Claiming the FanDuel welcome offer ahead of Spain vs. Austria is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook if you live in one of the 22 eligible states (plus DC). Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to claim your bonus. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate your welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet $5 on any market for Spain vs. Austria to earn your Day 1 bet reset token. Use the token to place a bet between $1 and $200 on the match. Repeat for four more days: Continue wagering $5 each day for four additional consecutive days to earn up to four more bet reset tokens. Withdraw winnings: If your token bets win, bonus funds appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings.

Want more detail on what FanDuel offers before signing up? Read our full FanDuel review for a complete breakdown of the platform.

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what FanDuel brings to the table. Existing users regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions waiting in the app throughout the week. FanDuel keeps its promotions calendar active across major sports and tournaments, so there is almost always something worth checking before you place a bet.

The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the Promotions tab directly in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New deals are added frequently, and some are time-sensitive, so it pays to look before locking in your next wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.