FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Spain vs. Saudi Arabia, Get Bonus Bets Guaranteed

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can grab $350 in bonus bets guaranteed by placing just $5 per day for seven days, starting with Spain vs. Saudi Arabia on June 21. Sign up today and put this Group H clash to work for you.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward: place a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days and receive $350 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your bets win or lose. That means you can kick things off by betting on Spain vs. Saudi Arabia on day one and still collect your bonus bets no matter the outcome. There is no FanDuel promo code required to unlock this FanDuel sign-up bonus.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Bonus bets are awarded after all seven bets have settled, regardless of whether they win or lose.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance.

A one-time playthrough requirement must be completed before withdrawing winnings earned from bonus bets.

To illustrate how this works, consider placing your day-one $5 bet on Spain to win the Group H match against Saudi Arabia. If Spain controls possession and converts their chances as expected, your bet wins and you collect real-money winnings on top of your bonus bets. If Saudi Arabia pulls off a surprise result and your bet loses, you still receive your bonus bets after all seven days of wagers settle. Either way, the bonus bets are coming your way.

Bonus funds will appear in your account within 72 hours of your final bet settling. Keep in mind that FanDuel promo codes are not needed here, making the claim process even simpler for new users exploring FanDuel Sportsbook for the first time.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel bonus bets for Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

Claiming this offer ahead of the Spain vs. Saudi Arabia Group H match is quick and easy. Follow these steps to get started:

Register: Click the link on this page to begin the sign-up process. FanDuel Sportsbook operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C., so confirm your state is eligible. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the app: Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app on your iOS or Android device. You will need the app to claim your bonus bets. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to activate your eligibility for the welcome bonus. Place your first wager: Bet $5 on any available market, such as Spain to win or a player prop tied to the Group H match, to start day one of your seven-day qualifying period. Continue wagering: Place a $5 wager each day for the remaining six days. Your bets can be placed on any sport or market available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Collect your bonus bets: After all seven bets settle, $350 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock any winnings earned from those bonus bets.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users

The welcome bonus is just the beginning of what FanDuel Sportsbook brings to the table. Existing users can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and sport-specific promotions by visiting the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These offers rotate frequently and are often tied to major sporting events, so it pays to check back often. Whether you are betting on soccer, the NBA, or any other sport, FanDuel consistently delivers value for loyal customers.

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