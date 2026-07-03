FanDuel Promo Code: Bet on Argentina vs. Cape Verde and Get a Bet Reset Token

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets by wagering on Argentina vs. Cape Verde and beyond. This offer is available through July 3, so now is the time to sign up and get in on the action.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Argentina vs. Cape Verde

The FanDuel promo code offer is a multi-day welcome bonus that rewards new users over five consecutive days of wagering. Each day you place a $5 bet, you receive a bet reset token worth up to $200. That means Argentina vs. Cape Verde is your Day 1 opportunity to start earning.

Here is how the offer breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your new account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If that bet loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

For Day 1, consider placing your $5 wager on Argentina vs. Cape Verde. You might back Argentina to win at standard odds, or try a player prop on Lionel Messi to record a shot on target. If your token bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake in bonus bets. If it wins, you keep the winnings and move on to Day 2 with momentum.

Bonus bets are credited within 72 hours of bet settlement and are subject to a one-time playthrough requirement before withdrawal. There is no FanDuel Sportsbook promo code needed at any point during registration. The FanDuel sign-up bonus is available exclusively to new customers, and the FanDuel promo code new-user offer cannot be combined with other welcome promotions. FanDuel promo codes for returning users are separate and found in the app's Promotions tab.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel offer for Argentina vs. Cape Verde

Signing up and placing your first wager on Argentina vs. Cape Verde is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Register by clicking our sign-up link. You must be located in one of the 22 eligible states (plus DC). Have your date of birth and mailing and email address ready to complete the process. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. You will need the app to claim your daily bet reset tokens. Deposit at least $5 into your new account using any accepted payment method. Place a $5 wager on Argentina vs. Cape Verde to kick off Day 1 of your five-day qualifying window. Use your bet reset token on a bet between $1 and $200. If the bet loses, your stake is returned in bonus bets, up to $200. Repeat the process each day for five consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonus bets.

For a deeper look at what the platform offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos to explore after Argentina vs. Cape Verde

FanDuel Sportsbook regularly updates its promotions for existing users, offering odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific bonuses throughout the sports calendar. The best place to find these deals is the Promotions section inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new offers are added frequently. Whether you are betting on Copa America, the MLB, or any other sport, it is worth checking the app before placing your next wager to see what is available.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.