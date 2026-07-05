FanDuel Promo Code: Bet on Mexico vs. England and Get a Bet Reset Token

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Sunday, July 5. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets by wagering on Mexico vs. England and other markets over five consecutive days.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Mexico vs. England

The FanDuel promo code offer is a five-day welcome bonus that rewards new users with a bet reset token each day they place a qualifying wager. Each token lets you place a bet between $1 and $200, and if that bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake in bonus bets. Think of Mexico vs. England as your Day 1 opportunity to get started.

Here is a closer look at how the offer breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your new account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each qualifying day and place a bet between $1 and $200 with that token.

If your token bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

To put this in context, say you use your Day 1 token to bet $200 on Mexico to win outright at the Azteca. If El Tri holds firm and keeps their fifth straight clean sheet, you cash your ticket and keep the winnings. If England's Harry Kane finds a late equalizer and the match slips away, FanDuel returns your $200 stake in bonus bets. Either way, you are covered on Day 1.

The same logic applies across all five days. Each day you place a $5 qualifying wager, you unlock a new token and another chance to place a protected bet of up to $200. Bonus bets are credited within 72 hours of settlement and carry a one-time playthrough requirement before you can withdraw. There is no FanDuel Sportsbook promo code required at any point during registration or deposit. This is a new-user offer, so existing customers are not eligible. The FanDuel sign-up bonus and FanDuel promo code new-user offer terms are subject to change, so review the latest conditions on the FanDuel website before claiming.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo codes and bet on Mexico vs. England

Signing up and placing your first bet on Mexico vs. England is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Register by clicking our link if you live in one of the 22 eligible states (plus DC). Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. You will need it to claim your daily tokens and bonus bets. Deposit at least $5 into your new account using any of FanDuel's supported payment methods. Place a $5 wager on any betting market on Day 1 — Mexico vs. England is a natural starting point, with options ranging from the match result to Harry Kane anytime scorer. Receive your bet reset token and place a bet between $1 and $200. If it loses, your stake comes back in bonus bets. Repeat the process each day for five consecutive days to maximize the full welcome offer.

Want to learn more before committing? Read our full FanDuel review for a complete breakdown of the platform, features, and what to expect as a new user.

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what FanDuel brings to the table. Existing users regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions waiting for them inside the app. FanDuel keeps its promotions calendar fresh, particularly during major tournaments and high-profile matchups like this one.

The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the Promotions tab in the FanDuel Sportsbook app regularly. New deals can appear at any time, and some are time-sensitive, so it pays to look before you bet.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.