FanDuel Promo Code Cardinals vs Cowboys: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win
The FanDuel promo code offer delivers an incredible opportunity for new users betting on the Cardinals vs Cowboys Monday Night Football showdown on Nov. 3. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this $150 in bonus bets welcome offer when you place a winning $5 wager. Kyler Murray returns home to AT&T Stadium, where he's never lost, making this Monday night matchup perfect for claiming top sportsbook promos.
FanDuel promo code offer details for Cardinals vs Cowboys
This generous welcome offer requires no FanDuel promo code but delivers substantial value for new customers. Simply register, deposit $5, and place your first $5 wager on any available market, including the Cardinals vs Cowboys MNF game. If your initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Key terms and conditions include:
- A minimum deposit of $5 and a $5 qualifying wager are required.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your initial wager wins.
- $150 in bonus bets expires seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Cardinals to cover the spread against Dallas and win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. If you then use a $100 bonus bet on a bet with +200 odds, and win, you'll receive $200 in withdrawable cash, not $150. However, if your initial $5 Cardinals bet loses, you won't receive the bonus bets.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward and can be completed in just minutes. Follow these simple steps to get started before the Cardinals and Cowboys kick off:
- Register using any link on this page and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 qualifying wager on any available market, including Cardinals vs Cowboys.
- If your bet wins, receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Kyler Murray's perfect 9-0 record at AT&T Stadium makes him an intriguing betting option for your qualifying wager. Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into this leading sportsbook.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides value through ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses throughout the NFL season. Check the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app to discover current offers and maximize your betting experience beyond this welcome bonus.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
Other sportsbook promos for Cardinals vs. Seahawks
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.