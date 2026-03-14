FanDuel Promo Code: Claim up to $3,000 in Bonus Bets for NCAA Conference Tournaments

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days when betting on this weekend's loaded sports slate. March 14 brings championship games across college basketball conference tournaments and crucial NBA matchups as teams battle for playoff positioning. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available for Saturday's action.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for conference tournament and NBA betting

This welcome bonus provides exceptional value for new bettors looking to wager on conference championship games and NBA contests. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer. New users receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 consecutive days after signing up and making a minimum $5 deposit.

Each No Sweat Token can be applied to any wager with a maximum refund of $300 per token. The terms and conditions include:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Receive one No Sweat Token every day for ten days.

Maximum refund of $300 per No Sweat Token.

Refunds credited within 72 hours of bet settlement.

Refunds issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets expiring in 7 days.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

For example, if you place a $200 wager on the Big Ten Championship game and your bet loses, you would receive $200 in bonus bets. If you bet $300 on an NBA game between playoff contenders and lose, you get the full $300 back in bonus bets. When your bets win, you keep all winnings plus your original stake.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for NCAA and NBA betting

Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking the registration link. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to your device. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any accepted payment method. Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically after account setup. Select your wager on conference tournament games or NBA matchups. Toggle on your No Sweat Token before placing your bet. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $300.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users during tournament season

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers throughout March Madness and the NBA's playoff push. Current users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance offers, and special tournament-themed promotions in the app's dedicated Promotions section. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts on popular bet types like player props and team totals, giving seasoned bettors additional value on their conference tournament and NBA wagers.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.