FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $150 Bonus for Bears vs. Eagles Black Friday Showdown
The FanDuel promo code offer provides new users with a chance to earn $150 in bonus bets when they wager $5 on the Bears vs Eagles Black Friday matchup on Nov. 28. This $150 bonus opportunity requires no code and comes at the perfect time for this NFC showdown between two 8-3 teams. The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to bounce back from recent struggles after a disappointing collapse against Dallas in Week 12. Meanwhile, the Bears are riding a four-game winning streak into Lincoln Financial Field on Friday.
FanDuel promo code offer details for Black Friday football
New FanDuel customers can claim this welcome bonus without entering any FanDuel promo code when they sign up through the links on this page. The offer requires a minimum $5 deposit and an initial $5 wager on any available betting market. If your qualifying bet wins, FanDuel will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
The terms and conditions include several important details:
- You must register through the links on this page and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred banking method.
- Place your first $5 wager on any market, including the Bears vs Eagles game.
- Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.
- When you win with bonus bets, only the winnings are returned, not the bonus amount itself.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Eagles to cover the 7-point spread against Chicago and they win 28-17, you would receive your original winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. However, if Philadelphia fails to cover or loses outright, you would only lose your initial $5 wager. Check out other sportsbook promos for additional betting opportunities.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Bears vs Eagles
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes and requires no special code. Follow these simple steps to get started:
- Click any link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app when prompted.
- Complete the registration process with your personal information and verify your identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, credit cards, debit cards, or other available methods.
- Place your initial $5 wager on any betting market, such as the Bears vs Eagles spread or total.
- If your bet wins, receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours to use on future wagers.
New users can learn more about the platform features and betting options in our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond the initial welcome bonus. Current users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. These FanDuel promo codes and offers change regularly, so checking frequently ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to maximize your betting experience throughout the NFL season and beyond.
- Thanksgiving Pass The Leg NFL Parlay/SGP Profit Boost: Use this 50% Profit Boost Token to boost your winnings even further!
- NFL Thanksgiving Choose Your Own Reward: Bet Back Tokens and a choice between a Bet Back, a No-Sweat, and a 50% Profit Boost. Choose which one you want to use on ANY NFL wager for Thanksgiving Games.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
More sportsbook promos for Bears vs. Eagles
Check out the offers below from top operators like DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.