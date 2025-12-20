FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $250 Bonus for CFP First Round Miami vs Texas A&M
New users can claim a compelling welcome offer with no FanDuel promo code required for Saturday's College Football Playoff First Round matchup between Miami and Texas A&M. The $250 bonus opportunity makes Dec. 20 an ideal time to join FanDuel Sportsbook. Check out additional sportsbook promos available for this playoff showdown.
FanDuel promo code offer breakdown for Texas A&M vs Miami
This FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no promotional code to activate. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first $5 wager on any available market. If that initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
The terms and conditions include several important details:
- Minimum $5 deposit required to fund your new account.
- Initial $5 wager must be placed on any FanDuel market to qualify.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your first wager wins.
- $250 in bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings from successful bonus wagers.
For example, if you bet $5 on Texas A&M to cover the spread at home and the Aggies win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $250 in bonus bets. However, if Miami covers the spread instead and your wager loses, no bonus bets are awarded. When using bonus bets on future markets, only the winnings are credited to your account, not the bonus stake amount.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for the CFP first round
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps before Saturday's 4 PM ET kickoff between the Hurricanes and Aggies.
- Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account using the links on this page.
- Download the FanDuel mobile app when prompted during registration.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 wager on any available betting market, including Texas A&M vs Miami options.
- If your bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
New users can learn more about the platform's features and betting options by reading our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
FanDuel Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers throughout the college football season. These rotating offers can be found in the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel mobile app. Current users should check this section frequently to discover profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and other valuable FanDuel promo codes designed to enhance their betting experience on major sporting events like the College Football Playoff.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.