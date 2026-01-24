FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $300 Bonus for NFL Conference Championships

The NFL Conference Championships feature two compelling matchups this weekend, and new users can capitalize with a FanDuel promo code offer. New customers can bet $5 and receive $300 in bonus bets if their wager wins on either the AFC or NFC Championship games. This promotion provides an excellent opportunity to engage with sportsbook promos while watching the Patriots face the Broncos and the Seahawks host the Rams on Saturday, Jan. 24.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for conference championship betting

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no promotional code for new users to claim this substantial offer. After registering and making a minimum $5 deposit, bettors place their initial $5 wager on any available market, including the AFC Championship between New England and Denver or the NFC Championship featuring Seattle and Los Angeles. If the qualifying bet wins, FanDuel awards $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

Consider these key terms and conditions for the promotion:

• New customers must register through qualifying links and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

• The minimum deposit and initial wager amount is $5.

• Bonus bets are awarded only if the qualifying wager wins.

• Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

• Winning bonus bet payouts exclude the bonus amount itself.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Patriots to cover the spread against Denver and they succeed, you receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. However, if New England fails to cover, you only lose your initial $5 stake without receiving the bonus. The bonus bets can then be used on future markets, such as Super Bowl LX betting when the championship matchup is determined.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for championship weekend

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer involves a straightforward registration process for conference championship betting. Follow these steps to secure your welcome bonus:

Register for a new FanDuel account using qualifying links on this page and download the mobile app. Complete the verification process with your personal information and make a minimum $5 deposit. Place your initial $5 wager on any betting market, including Patriots-Broncos or Seahawks-Rams spreads, totals, or moneylines. If your qualifying bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours to use on additional markets.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotional opportunities for existing customers throughout the NFL postseason and beyond. Regular users can access daily odds boosts, profit boosts for specific betting markets, and special promotions tied to major sporting events. These additional offers appear in the 'Promotions' section of the FanDuel Sportsbook app, providing enhanced value for conference championship betting and future wagering opportunities. Checking this section regularly ensures you never miss limited-time FanDuel promo codes and exclusive bonuses designed to maximize your betting experience.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.

NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

