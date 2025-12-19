SI

FanDuel Promo Code for Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley Boxing Match

Ryan Hagen

FanDuel promo code offer for Silva vs Woodley boxing match - bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if you win. No code needed to claim this welcome bonus.
FanDuel promo code offer for Silva vs Woodley boxing match - bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if you win. No code needed to claim this welcome bonus. / Sports Illustrated

dark. Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if you win. FanDuel $250. CLAIM NOW

New FanDuel customers can claim an excellent welcome offer for the Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley boxing bout on Friday, Dec. 19. The FanDuel promo code offer delivers $250 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins, and no code is required to claim this promotion. This cruiserweight boxing match between two former UFC champions highlights the undercard of Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua, streaming live on Netflix from Miami, making it an ideal opportunity to explore sportsbook promos.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Silva vs Woodley

The FanDuel welcome bonus provides new users with $250 in bonus bets when their first $5 wager wins any available market. No FanDuel promo code is required to activate this promotion, making the sign-up process straightforward for new customers. You can place your qualifying bet on any aspect of the Silva vs Woodley fight, including the moneyline, round totals, or method of victory markets.

The terms and conditions for this offer include several important details:

  • Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new FanDuel account.
  • Place your initial $5 real money wager on any available betting market.
  • If your bet wins, you receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
  • When using bonus bets, only the winnings are returned, not the bonus amount itself.

For example, if you bet $5 on Anderson Silva to win at +150 odds and he defeats Tyron Woodley, you would receive your original $5 stake plus $7.50 in winnings, along with the $250 bonus bet reward. If Woodley wins instead and your Silva bet loses, you would not receive the bonus bets but could still enjoy watching the fight between these two MMA legends transitioning to boxing.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for the boxing match

Claiming your FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps before the Silva vs Woodley fight begins:

  1. Click a link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
  2. Complete account verification by providing your personal information and confirming your identity.
  3. Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method such as PayPal, debit card, or Apple Pay.
  4. Place your initial $5 wager on any Silva vs Woodley betting market or other available sports.
  5. If your bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours to continue betting.

New users can learn more about the platform's features and betting options by reading our comprehensive FanDuel review.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for current users beyond the initial welcome bonus. Existing customers can discover daily profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts for popular fights like Silva vs Woodley, giving bettors additional value throughout the boxing event and other major sporting competitions.

  • FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
  • FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
  • NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Ryan Hagen
RYAN HAGEN

Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.

Home/Betting Promo