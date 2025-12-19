FanDuel Promo Code for Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley Boxing Match
New FanDuel customers can claim an excellent welcome offer for the Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley boxing bout on Friday, Dec. 19. The FanDuel promo code offer delivers $250 in bonus bets if your initial $5 wager wins, and no code is required to claim this promotion. This cruiserweight boxing match between two former UFC champions highlights the undercard of Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua, streaming live on Netflix from Miami, making it an ideal opportunity to explore sportsbook promos.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Silva vs Woodley
The FanDuel welcome bonus provides new users with $250 in bonus bets when their first $5 wager wins any available market. No FanDuel promo code is required to activate this promotion, making the sign-up process straightforward for new customers. You can place your qualifying bet on any aspect of the Silva vs Woodley fight, including the moneyline, round totals, or method of victory markets.
The terms and conditions for this offer include several important details:
- Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new FanDuel account.
- Place your initial $5 real money wager on any available betting market.
- If your bet wins, you receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- When using bonus bets, only the winnings are returned, not the bonus amount itself.
For example, if you bet $5 on Anderson Silva to win at +150 odds and he defeats Tyron Woodley, you would receive your original $5 stake plus $7.50 in winnings, along with the $250 bonus bet reward. If Woodley wins instead and your Silva bet loses, you would not receive the bonus bets but could still enjoy watching the fight between these two MMA legends transitioning to boxing.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for the boxing match
Claiming your FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps before the Silva vs Woodley fight begins:
- Click a link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Complete account verification by providing your personal information and confirming your identity.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method such as PayPal, debit card, or Apple Pay.
- Place your initial $5 wager on any Silva vs Woodley betting market or other available sports.
- If your bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours to continue betting.
New users can learn more about the platform's features and betting options by reading our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for current users beyond the initial welcome bonus. Existing customers can discover daily profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts for popular fights like Silva vs Woodley, giving bettors additional value throughout the boxing event and other major sporting competitions.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.