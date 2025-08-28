FanDuel Promo Code for Boise State at South Florida: Secure $300 Bonus for Thursday Night’s Opener
Week 1 of college football kicks off with Boise State traveling to South Florida for a Thursday night showdown at Raymond James Stadium. If you are looking to bet on this high-octane matchup, there is no FanDuel promo code required to claim the sportsbook’s latest ‘Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win’ offer. This reliable sign-up bonus gives new users a clear path to bonus bets when their first wager wins, making it one of the most attractive sportsbook promos available as the season begins.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win from FanDuel - CLAIM NOW
How the FanDuel promo code works for Boise State at South Florida
You do not need a FanDuel promo code to claim this FanDuel Sportsbook offer. The process is straightforward: Make a minimum deposit of $5, place a $5 qualifying bet on any market (including college football), and if your first bet wins, you will receive $300 in bonus bets. The bonus is delivered within 72 hours, even in the event of technical delays, and you have seven days to use your bonus bets before they expire.
Here’s a quick breakdown of the offer terms and conditions:
- Tap a link on this page to start the registration process. During registration, FanDuel will prompt you to download the FanDuel app, which is required to claim the welcome bonus.
- Deposit and wager at least $5 on Boise State vs. South Florida or any other event.
- There are no minimum odds restrictions on your qualifying bet.
- If your first bet wins, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets, credited to your account within 72 hours.
- Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn.
We recommend backing a heavy favorite with your $5 wager. Remember, if you lose, you won’t unlock the $300 bonus.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win from FanDuel - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More FanDuel offers for all users
The FanDuel welcome offer is just the tip of the iceberg. Check out FanDuel’s latest college football promos for existing users here:
- College Football 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost token for any Aug. 28, 2025, college football matchup.
- College Football No-Sweat Token: Claim your no-sweat token for Week 1 of the college football season.
- Bussin' With the Boys CFB Tail or Fade 50% Profit Boost: Grab a 50% boost as you tail or fade the Boys’ Nebraska pick.
- Big Match on Campus 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% boost for Texas vs. Ohio State.
How to claim $300 in bonus bets from FanDuel
Getting started with FanDuel for this Thursday night opener is simple. Here are the steps to secure your Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins offer:
- Register: Tap any link on this page to create your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Download the app to complete registration and claim your bonus.
- Deposit: Add a minimum of $5 to your new account.
- Place your first $5 bet: Wager on Boise State at South Florida (or any eligible market). If your bet wins, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
- Use your bonus bets: You’ll have seven days to use your $300 bonus and complete the one-time playthrough before withdrawing any winnings.
For a deeper look at FanDuel’s features, odds, and user experience, read our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Compare online betting promos
FanDuel’s $5 to win $300 bonus offer is a no-brainer for all new sports bettors, but it’s not the only exciting online sportsbook bonus available this season. Check out the latest offers from DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.