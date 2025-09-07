FanDuel Promo Code for NFL Week 1: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win
Week 1 of the NFL season is here, and FanDuel is giving new users a chance to kick off Sunday with a bang. Place a $5 wager on any Week 1 Sunday game, and if your bet wins, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets. All you need to do is sign up, make your first $5 bet, and collect your bonus if your pick hits. No FanDuel promo code is necessary.
This is one of the best sportsbook promos available for Week 1 due to its simplicity. A winning wager can turn into a sizable bonus to enhance your Sunday football experience.
How the FanDuel promo code works for Week 1 of the NFL season
You don’t need a FanDuel promo code to unlock this welcome offer. Simply download the app, create an account, and fund it with a minimum of $5. Your first $5 wager on any Week 1 Sunday matchup can turn into $300 worth of bonus bets if it wins, delivered within 72 hours.
Here are key details for this FanDuel offer:
- Click any link on this page to start registration and secure your offer.
- Complete the sign-up process and download the FanDuel app.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and place your opening $5 bet on any eligible Sunday matchup.
- If your wager wins, $300 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours.
- Bonus bets expire in 7 days and require a 1x playthrough. Any winnings are yours to keep, though the original bonus stake is not returned.
With no minimum odds attached, the best strategy is to bet on the largest favorite available. That way, your chance to trigger the $300 bonus is as strong as possible while enjoying all the Week 1 NFL action.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More FanDuel offers for all users
At FanDuel, it doesn’t end with just the welcome offer. You can check the promotions tab to unlock even more bonuses available to all users. Take a look at some of the options below:
- NFL Double Your Winnings 100% Profit Boost Token: Get a 100% profit boost when you bet any moneyline on Week 1.
- NFL Bet Protect: Place a pre-live player prop wager, and if your player leaves the game in the first quarter and doesn't return, your stake will be refunded in bonus bets.
How to claim $300 in bonus bets from FanDuel
Here’s how to claim $300 in bonus bets from FanDuel Sportsbook for any Week 1 Sunday matchup:
- Register: Tap our link to create your account and download the FanDuel app to finish setup.
- Deposit: Add a minimum of $5 to your new account.
- Place your first bet: Wager $5 on any Week 1 Sunday game, or any other available sporting event on FanDuel.
- Use your bonus bets: If your opening wager wins, $300 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. These must be used within 7 days.
If you want to know more, read our FanDuel review, where we break down everything you need to know.
Comparing the FanDuel promo code offer to other online betting promos
Once you are done claiming this FanDuel offer, you can claim even more in bonuses from DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
