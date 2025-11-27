FanDuel Promo Code for Packers vs. Lions: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets
The FanDuel promo code welcome offer provides an excellent opportunity to bet on the Thanksgiving Day showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions on Nov. 27. This NFC North division battle features two teams fighting for playoff positioning, with the Lions hosting the Packers at Ford Field. New users can claim $150 in bonus bets without needing any code, making it one of the best sportsbook promos available for this holiday matchup.
FanDuel promo code offer details for Packers vs Lions
The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no code to activate this generous offer. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first wager on any available market. If your initial $5 bet wins, FanDuel awards $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
Key terms and conditions include:
- A minimum $5 deposit and initial wager are required.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your first wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet victories.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Lions to cover the 3-point spread and they win by more than three points, you receive your original winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. However, if the Packers cover the spread or win outright, you only lose your initial $5 wager. When using bonus bets on future wagers, only the winnings are credited to your account, not the bonus amount itself.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Thanksgiving football
Claiming your FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just minutes before kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday. Follow these simple steps to get started:
- Click any link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Complete account setup with your personal information and verify your identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your initial $5 wager on the Packers vs Lions game or any other available market.
- If your bet wins, collect your regular winnings immediately and receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
The Packers enter as 3-point road underdogs despite winning the first meeting between these teams in Week 1. Detroit has shown inconsistency recently, struggling against Philadelphia before nearly losing to the Giants in overtime. For more details about betting options and features, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides value beyond the initial welcome bonus through daily promotions and betting boosts. Existing customers can find ongoing offers in the 'Promotions' section of the FanDuel Sportsbook app, including profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special holiday promotions. These FanDuel promo codes and bonuses change regularly, so checking the promotions page frequently ensures you never miss an opportunity to maximize your betting value throughout the NFL season.
- Thanksgiving Pass The Leg NFL Parlay/SGP Profit Boost: Use this 50% Profit Boost Token to boost your winnings even further!
- NFL Thanksgiving Choose Your Own Reward: Bet Back Tokens and a choice between a Bet Back, a No-Sweat, and a 50% Profit Boost. Choose which one you want to use on ANY NFL wager for Thanksgiving Games.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
More sportsbook promos for Packers vs. Lions
Check out the offers below from top operators like DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.