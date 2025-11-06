FanDuel Promo Code for Raiders vs. Broncos: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win
The FanDuel promo code welcome offer provides an excellent opportunity to bet on Thursday night's Raiders vs. Broncos matchup on Nov. 6. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this $150 bonus when your initial $5 wager wins. This promotion comes at the perfect time for NFL Week 10 action, especially with Denver hosting Las Vegas in what promises to be an intriguing divisional clash. There are plenty of great sportsbook promos available this week, but FanDuel stands out due to its simplicity.
FanDuel promo code offer details for Raiders vs. Broncos
This FanDuel promo code offer requires no promotional code to activate, making it simple for new users to claim. The FanDuel sign-up bonus works by rewarding successful $5 wagers with $150 in bonus bets. New customers must register via the link on the page, make a minimum deposit of $5, and place their first real-money wager on any available market.
Key terms and conditions include:
- A minimum $5 deposit and initial wager are required.
- Bonus bets are awarded within 72 hours if your qualifying bet wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after they are issued.
- Bonus amount not returned with winnings from bonus bet usage.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Broncos to cover the spread against the Raiders and win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. If you lose your initial wager, you won't receive the bonus bets. When using your $150 bonus on a future bet with +100 odds that wins, you'll receive $150 in withdrawable cash, not $300.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel promo for Thursday Night Football
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps before Thursday's Raiders vs. Broncos kickoff. Follow these instructions to secure your welcome bonus:
- Register for a new FanDuel account using the links on this page and download the mobile app.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 qualifying wager on any available betting market, including Raiders vs. Broncos options.
- If your bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
The registration process requires basic personal information and can be completed in just minutes. Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights about this sportsbook.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently offers ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers, in addition to this new-user welcome offer. These FanDuel promo codes and bonuses appear regularly in the 'Promotions' tab of the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts for specific games, and special event promotions throughout the NFL season.
- NFL $2M Touchdown Jackpot: Apply this token to an anytime TD scorer bet and receive a share of $2M in bonus bets if your player scores the first or last TD of the Raiders vs. Broncos game.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
More Raiders vs. Broncos welcome offers
Get more out of this primetime clash and claim the offers from DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.