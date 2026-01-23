FanDuel Promo Code for Rockets vs Pistons: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets If It Wins
New users can claim a valuable welcome offer with no FanDuel promo code required when betting on Friday's Rockets vs Pistons matchup. The $300 bonus awaits those who place a winning $5 wager on Jan. 24. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos for this Eastern Conference showdown.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Rockets vs Pistons
This straightforward welcome bonus requires no FanDuel promo code to activate. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first wager on any available market. If that initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
The terms and conditions include several important details:
- Minimum deposit and bet amount of $5.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet usage.
- Available only to new FanDuel customers.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Pistons to win straight up at +150 odds and they defeat Houston, you would receive your original $5 stake plus $7.50 in winnings, along with $300 in bonus bets. However, if Detroit loses the game, you would only lose your initial $5 wager and receive no bonus bets. When using the $300 bonus on future wagers, only the winnings become withdrawable cash.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for Pistons vs Rockets
Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps. Follow this process to secure your welcome bonus before Friday's game:
- Click a link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Complete account setup with your personal information and verify your identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 wager on any Rockets vs Pistons betting market or other available option.
- Receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your initial wager wins.
Learn more about the platform features and betting options in our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the initial sign-up bonus. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions in the app's dedicated Promotions section. These offers frequently include enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and same-game parlay boosts.
The sportsbook updates these FanDuel promo codes and bonuses regularly, especially around major sporting events and playoff seasons. Check the Promotions tab frequently to discover new ways to maximize your betting value throughout the basketball season.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.