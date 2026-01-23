FanDuel Promo Code for Rockets vs Pistons: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets If It Wins

New users can claim a valuable welcome offer with no FanDuel promo code required when betting on Friday's Rockets vs Pistons matchup. The $300 bonus awaits those who place a winning $5 wager on Jan. 24. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos for this Eastern Conference showdown.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Rockets vs Pistons

This straightforward welcome bonus requires no FanDuel promo code to activate. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first wager on any available market. If that initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

Minimum deposit and bet amount of $5.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus amount is not returned with winnings from bonus bet usage.

Available only to new FanDuel customers.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Pistons to win straight up at +150 odds and they defeat Houston, you would receive your original $5 stake plus $7.50 in winnings, along with $300 in bonus bets. However, if Detroit loses the game, you would only lose your initial $5 wager and receive no bonus bets. When using the $300 bonus on future wagers, only the winnings become withdrawable cash.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for Pistons vs Rockets

Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps. Follow this process to secure your welcome bonus before Friday's game:

Click a link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Complete account setup with your personal information and verify your identity. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a $5 wager on any Rockets vs Pistons betting market or other available option. Receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your initial wager wins.

Learn more about the platform features and betting options in our comprehensive FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the initial sign-up bonus. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions in the app's dedicated Promotions section. These offers frequently include enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and same-game parlay boosts.

The sportsbook updates these FanDuel promo codes and bonuses regularly, especially around major sporting events and playoff seasons. Check the Promotions tab frequently to discover new ways to maximize your betting value throughout the basketball season.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.

NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.