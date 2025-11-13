FanDuel Promo Code for Thursday Night Football: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Patriots vs. Jets
The FanDuel promo code offer delivers $150 in bonus bets when you win your first $5 wager, and no code is required for Thursday Night Football on Nov. 13. Drake Maye and the 8-2 New England Patriots host the New York Jets in a big AFC East matchup for the Pats, who are looking to keep hold of the No. 1 seed in the AFC. New users can capitalize on this $150 bonus while exploring sportsbook promos for this primetime showdown.
FanDuel promo code offer details for Patriots vs. Jets
This FanDuel promo code promotion requires no code entry and delivers substantial value for new customers. Simply register, deposit $5, and place your first $5 wager on any betting market. If your initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
The offer terms include several important conditions:
- Minimum $5 deposit and initial wager required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus funds are not returned with winnings from bonus bet victories.
- Must use registration links from this page to qualify.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Patriots to cover the spread against the Jets and win, you receive your original winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. If the Patriots fail to cover, you only lose your initial $5 stake. The bonus bets can then be used on future markets, with any winnings becoming withdrawable cash.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Thursday Night Football
Claiming your FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just minutes and requires no special codes. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus for Patriots vs Jets action:
- Click any registration link on this page to begin the sign-up process.
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app when prompted during registration.
- Complete account verification with your personal information and make a minimum $5 deposit.
- Place your first $5 real money wager on any available betting market.
- If your bet wins, receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
The Thursday Night Football matchup between New England and New York offers numerous betting opportunities, from point spreads to player props featuring Drake Maye. Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides value beyond the initial welcome offer through daily promotions and betting boosts. Existing customers can discover ongoing FanDuel promo codes and special offers by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the mobile app. These rotating promotions often include odds boosts for featured games, parlay insurance, and seasonal betting contests that enhance the overall wagering experience throughout the NFL season.
- NFL $2M Touchdown Jackpot: Apply this token to an anytime TD scorer bet and receive a share of $2M in bonus bets if your player scores the first or last TD of Thursday Night Football.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.