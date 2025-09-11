FanDuel Promo Code for Thursday Night Football: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win
Thursday Night Football takes center stage at Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers host the Washington Commanders, and FanDuel is giving new users 300 reasons to tune in. You can claim a ‘bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win’ offer when you wager on the game.
There are plenty of sportsbook promos to choose from, but FanDuel keeps the process simple. Win once, and you’ve got a full week to put those bonus bets to work across NFL Week 2 and beyond.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win from FanDuel - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about the FanDuel promo code for Thursday Night Football
Getting started with the FanDuel welcome offer for Thursday Night Football is as easy as it gets. You don’t need a FanDuel promo code — simply sign up, make a minimum deposit of $5, and place your first wager of $5 or more on any eligible market. If your opening bet wins, FanDuel will credit $300 in bonus bets to your account within 72 hours. Bonus funds can be used across upcoming games, giving you more opportunities to boost your bankroll.
Here is a breakdown of the key terms for the FanDuel welcome offer:
- The offer is open to new FanDuel Sportsbook users who are 21 or older.
- No FanDuel promo code is needed.
- A first deposit of at least $5 is required.
- Your opening wager of $5 or more must win to unlock $300 in bonus bets.
- Bonus bets are credited within 72 hours of settlement.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after being issued and carry a 1x playthrough requirement.
- Winnings from bonus bets are withdrawable, but the stake itself is not returned.
Since there’s no minimum odds requirement, the safest path is to back a heavy favorite to give yourself the best shot at triggering the $300 bonus.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win from FanDuel - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More FanDuel offers for all users
FanDuel doesn’t stop at the welcome bonus. The sportsbook keeps its promotions page stocked with ongoing offers for all users, giving you extra opportunities to add value to your wagers, including:
- Big Match on Campus 50% Profit Boost: Use a 50% profit boost token on any Georgia @ Tennessee college football wager on Sept. 13.
- Boostin’ With the Boys 50% Boost: Claim a 50% profit boost to use on any Sept. 13 college football bet.
- Texas A&M @ Notre Dame 30% Profit Boost: Get boosted odds when you place a real-money wager on Saturday’s Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame matchup.
- NFL $2M Touchdown Jackpot: Use this token and place an anytime touchdown wager on TNF. If your player scores the first or last TD, you’ll get a share of $2M in bonus bets.
- NFL Bet Protect: Place a pre-live player prop wager, and if your player leaves the game in the first quarter and doesn't return, your stake will be refunded in bonus bets.
How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus
Follow these steps to claim your $300 in bonus bets from FanDuel Sportsbook for this Thursday Night Football matchup:
- Create your account: Tap any link on this page to join FanDuel Sportsbook and complete the quick sign-up process. No FanDuel promo code is required.
- Fund your wallet: Make your first deposit of $5 or more to unlock access to the promotion.
- Place your opener: Wager at least $5 on Packers vs. Commanders or any market available.
- Collect your reward: If your first bet wins, FanDuel will load $300 in bonus bets into your account within 72 hours. You’ll then have seven days to put them to use.
Want to learn more? Read our FanDuel review for all the details.
How the FanDuel promo code offer compares to other online betting promos
Once you’ve locked in FanDuel’s Thursday Night Football bonus, don’t stop there. DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook are all running their own sign-up offers, giving you the chance to stack multiple promos and maximize your betting bankroll before the weekend action kicks off.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Packers vs Commanders Betting Promo
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1550
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.