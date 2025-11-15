FanDuel Promo Code for UFC 322: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets
No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this incredible welcome offer for UFC 322 on Saturday, Nov. 15. New users can take advantage of $150 in bonus bets when they place a winning $5 wager on the championship doubleheader at Madison Square Garden. This promotion allows bettors to capitalize on sportsbook promos for one of the biggest UFC events of the year, featuring Islam Makhachev's move to welterweight to challenge Jack Della Maddalena and Zhang Weili facing Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight title.
FanDuel promo code offer details for UFC 322
The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no code entry to activate this generous offer. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first wager on any UFC 322 betting market. If your initial bet wins, FanDuel will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Consider these key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:
- You must register through a qualifying link and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.
- Place a $5 real money wager on any available market, including UFC 322 fights.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your initial wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- When using bonus bets, only the winnings are returned; the bonus amount itself is not returned.
For example, if you bet $5 on Islam Makhachev to defeat Jack Della Maddalena at +150 odds and win, you would receive back your original $5 wager plus $7.50 in regular winnings, along with $150 in bonus bets. However, if you lose your initial wager, no bonus bets are awarded. When you use your $150 bonus bet on a market with +100 odds and win, you receive $150 in withdrawable cash, not $300.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel promo for UFC 322
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward and requires no special code entry. Follow these simple steps to get started with your UFC 322 betting:
- Register by clicking a qualifying link on this page and downloading the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 initial wager on any UFC 322 market or other available sports betting option.
- If your bet wins, collect your regular winnings immediately and receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
- Use your bonus bets within seven days to maximize your betting potential.
New users can explore all available betting options and read our comprehensive FanDuel review to learn more about the platform's features and benefits.
Additional FanDuel promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides valuable promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. Regular users can discover daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These ongoing sportsbook promos help enhance your betting experience throughout the year, ensuring that both new and loyal customers can find additional value on major sporting events like UFC 322.
- UFC Parlay Profit Boost: Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ Leg Parlay Wager on any UFC 322 Fights/Events taking place on November 15th, 2025!
- Refer a Friend and Get a Bonus: Invite your friends to join FanDuel and you’ll get Bonus Bets after they place and settle their first bet!
Compare more UFC 322 sportsbook promos
The offers below from DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook can give you even more in bonuses for this weekend.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.