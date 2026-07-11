FanDuel Promo Code for UFC 329: Bet on McGregor vs. Holloway and Get up to $200 Back in Bonus Bets

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available for UFC 329 on Saturday, July 11. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets across five days of wagering, starting with a bet reset token worth up to $200 on day one.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for UFC 329

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer is a five-day promotion that rewards new users with a bet reset token each day they place a qualifying wager. UFC 329 is the perfect event to kick off day one, with Conor McGregor returning to face Max Holloway in one of the most anticipated rematches in MMA history.

Here is how the offer breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your new account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each qualifying day of wagering.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If that bet loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

To put this in practical terms, say you place a $50 wager on McGregor to win by decision on UFC 329 fight night. If that bet loses, your $50 stake is returned to you in bonus bets. If it wins, you keep the winnings and still receive your token for the day. The same process repeats for four more consecutive days, giving you up to $200 in protection per day and up to $1,000 in bonus bets total.

A few key terms to keep in mind: you must wager $5 on any market each day to unlock that day's token, and the token-backed bet must be between $1 and $200. Bonus bets are credited within 72 hours of settlement and carry a one-time playthrough requirement before winnings can be withdrawn. No FanDuel Sportsbook promo code is needed at any point during registration or deposit.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for UFC 329

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before the UFC 329 main card gets underway:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking any link on this page. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. FanDuel Sportsbook operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. You will need the app to claim your daily bonus tokens, so do not skip this step. Deposit at least $5 into your new account using any of FanDuel's accepted payment methods. Place a $5 wager on any UFC 329 betting market, such as the McGregor vs. Holloway main event or the Benoît Saint Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett co-main event, to activate your first day's token. Use your bet reset token to place a bet between $1 and $200 on any market. If it loses, your stake is returned in bonus bets. Repeat for four more consecutive days to maximize the full offer.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what FanDuel brings to the table. FanDuel Sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions for existing customers throughout the week. The best place to find these deals is the "Promotions" tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated frequently. With a card as stacked as UFC 329, there is a good chance FanDuel will have additional ways to get more value out of fight night.

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