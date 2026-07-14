FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for 2026 MLB All-Star Game

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available for Tuesday, July 15. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets over five days, starting with a bet reset token worth up to $200 on the MLB All-Star Game.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for the MLB All-Star Game

The FanDuel promo code offer for new users is straightforward and rewarding. There is no code required to unlock it. Here is how the promotion breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your new account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If that bet loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

The MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night is the perfect place to start. With first pitch set for 8 PM ET on FOX, you could use your Day 1 token on a market like the AL or NL moneyline. If you back the National League and Cristopher Sanchez delivers a strong home outing but the NL ultimately falls short, your token stake comes back to you in bonus bets. If the NL wins, you keep the winnings outright.

The FanDuel sign-up bonus is structured to give new users five separate chances to earn. Each day you place a qualifying $5 wager, you unlock a new token. The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is one of the more generous structures in the market right now, giving bettors a full week of coverage across multiple events. FanDuel promo codes of this type are not permanent, so acting before the offer expires is important.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for the All-Star Game

Signing up and placing your first bet is a quick process. Follow these steps to get started before Tuesday's 8 PM ET first pitch:

Register by clicking our link if you live in one of the 22 eligible states (plus DC). Have your date of birth and mailing and email address ready. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to claim your bonus. Deposit at least $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to activate the welcome offer. Wager $5 on any betting market for the MLB All-Star Game on Day 1. Win or lose, you receive your bet reset token. Use your token to place a bet between $1 and $200 on the All-Star Game. If it loses, your stake is returned in bonus bets. Withdraw your winnings once they appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement, after completing the one-time playthrough requirement.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users around the All-Star Game

Already have a FanDuel account? The platform keeps things interesting well beyond the welcome offer. FanDuel regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions tied to marquee moments like the MLB All-Star Game. The best place to find what is currently available is the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new deals are added frequently throughout the season.

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