FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Switzerland vs. Colombia

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets over five days, starting with Tuesday, July 7. Kick things off by betting on Switzerland vs. Colombia in the Round of 16.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Switzerland vs. Colombia

The FanDuel promo code offer is a multi-day welcome bonus that rewards new users over five consecutive days of wagering. Each day you place a qualifying bet, you receive a bet reset token worth up to $200. No FanDuel promo code is required to get started.

Here is how the FanDuel sign-up bonus works, step by step:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your new account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each qualifying day.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If that bet loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

Switzerland vs. Colombia is the perfect place to start Day 1. Say you wager $5 on Colombia to win outright and Luis Diaz and company come up short against Switzerland's organized defensive structure. Your token covers that loss, up to $200, in bonus bets. If your bet wins, you pocket the winnings and still receive your token for the next day.

It is worth noting that this FanDuel promo code new-user offer is tied to five separate days of betting, meaning the Switzerland vs. Colombia match counts as your first qualifying wager. Bonus bets are credited within 72 hours of settlement and require a one-time playthrough before withdrawal. FanDuel promo codes are not required at any point during registration or deposit.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Switzerland vs. Colombia

Signing up and placing your first bet on Switzerland vs. Colombia is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Register by clicking our link if you are located in one of the 22 eligible states (plus DC). Have your date of birth and mailing and email address ready to complete the process. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. You will need it to claim your daily bonus bets. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account. Place a $5 wager on Switzerland vs. Colombia to begin Day 1 of your five-day qualifying period. Receive your bet reset token and use it on a bet between $1 and $200. If the bet loses, your stake is returned in bonus bets. Repeat the process each day for four more consecutive days to maximize your total bonus potential.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer beyond this welcome bonus, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers to explore beyond Switzerland vs. Colombia

FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome bonus. Existing customers regularly receive odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions throughout the sports calendar. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promotions" tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New deals are added frequently, so it pays to check back often and take advantage of whatever is on offer.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.