FanDuel Promo Code: Get $3,000 Back in Bonus Bets for March Madness Sunday Late Games

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days when betting on March Madness Sunday late games. The sportsbook promos available March 22 make the Round 2 matchups even more exciting for new bettors.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for March Madness betting

This welcome bonus provides excellent value for new users looking to bet on Sunday's late games featuring Iowa vs. Florida, Utah State vs. Arizona, UCLA vs. UConn, and Texas Tech vs. Alabama. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer. New users simply need to download the app and make a minimum $5 deposit to start receiving daily No Sweat Tokens.

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Each day for 10 consecutive days, you receive one No Sweat Token that can be applied to any wager up to $300. The key terms include:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Receive one No Sweat Token daily for ten days with a maximum refund of $300 per token.

Refunds are credited within 72 hours of bet settlement.

Refunds are issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets that expire 7 days after receipt.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

For example, if you use your first No Sweat Token on Iowa to upset Florida and your $100 bet loses, you receive $100 in bonus bets. If Texas Tech beats Alabama on a $200 wager and wins, you keep your winnings plus the original stake. The protection applies to each of the four Sunday games, giving you multiple opportunities to use your tokens strategically.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for March Madness Sunday games

Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps to begin betting on Sunday's late March Madness games.

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking the registration link and providing your personal information including date of birth, mailing address, and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, which is required to claim your welcome bonus. Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate your account and qualify for the daily No Sweat Tokens. Receive your first No Sweat Token within 24 hours and apply it to any wager on the Sunday late games. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $300 within 72 hours. Repeat this process daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your bonus potential.

For more details about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users during March Madness

FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds boosts for existing customers throughout March Madness. These FanDuel promo codes and special offers can be found in the 'Promotions' section of the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Regular users often find profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and tournament-specific bonuses that complement the Sunday late games.

The sportsbook frequently updates these promotional offerings during major sporting events like March Madness. Existing customers should check the promotions tab regularly to discover new betting opportunities and enhanced value on their favorite teams and players throughout the tournament.

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FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.