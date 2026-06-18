FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 Bonus Bets Guaranteed Starting With a $5 Bet on Germany vs Ivory Coast

A blockbuster Group E clash is on the schedule, and the FanDuel promo code offer gives new users a great reason to get in on the action. As of June 20, new customers can claim $350 in bonus bets guaranteed by placing a $5 wager each day for seven days. Use Germany vs. Ivory Coast as your starting point and explore all available sportsbook promos today.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Germany vs. Ivory Coast

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code at all, making it one of the simplest welcome bonuses available right now. New users simply need to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app, create an account, and place a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days. Regardless of whether those bets win or lose, the full $350 in bonus bets is guaranteed after all wagers settle.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome offer.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Bonus bets are awarded after all seven daily wagers have settled, win or lose.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance.

Complete a one-time playthrough requirement before withdrawing winnings.

Germany vs. Ivory Coast is the perfect event to kick off day one of this FanDuel promo code new-user offer. If you back Germany to win and the Germans deliver on their predicted 2-1 result, your cash bet wins and your bonus bets are still on the way. If Ivory Coast pulls off the upset and your wager does not cash, the $350 in bonus bets is still guaranteed regardless. That is the beauty of this FanDuel promo codes offer -- the outcome of the match does not change what you earn.

Bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of each bet settling. Keep in mind that the bonus funds carry a one-time playthrough requirement before any winnings can be withdrawn. The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer is available to first-time customers only, and the seven-day window begins the moment your first qualifying wager is placed.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus bets for Germany vs. Ivory Coast

Signing up and placing your first wager on Germany vs. Ivory Coast takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register by clicking any link on this page. Have your personal details ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to claim your bonus bets. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account using any of the available payment methods. Place your first $5 real-money wager on Germany vs. Ivory Coast or any other available market to begin day one of the seven-day qualifying period. Continue placing a $5 wager each day for the remaining six days. After all bets settle, your $350 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement and withdraw your winnings whenever you are ready.

Want to learn more before signing up? Check out our full FanDuel review for an in-depth look at everything the platform has to offer.

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what FanDuel brings to the table. Existing customers regularly receive access to odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions throughout the sports calendar. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated frequently. Whether it is a major soccer tournament or a busy weekend of action across multiple sports, FanDuel consistently delivers value for its loyal users.

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