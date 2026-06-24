FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 in 7 Days, Start With a $5 Bet on Switzerland vs Canada

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can bet $5 on Switzerland vs. Canada in Group B and start working toward $350 in bonus bets guaranteed. This welcome offer is available through June 24, so don't wait to sign up.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Switzerland vs. Canada

The FanDuel promo code page confirms that no code is needed to unlock this welcome bonus. New users simply need to register, deposit at least $5, and place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days. Regardless of whether your bets win or lose, FanDuel will award $350 in bonus bets after all seven wagers have settled.

Switzerland vs. Canada serves as your Day 1 bet. Whether you back Switzerland to control possession and grind out a result, or you side with Canada's explosive attack led by Jonathan David, your first $5 wager counts toward the offer. Win or lose on the match, you still move one step closer to the full bonus.

Here is a quick breakdown of the key terms and conditions:

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Bonus bets are awarded after all seven wagers have settled, regardless of outcome.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance.

Complete a one-time playthrough requirement to unlock any winnings from bonus bets.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for Switzerland vs. Canada

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get started before Switzerland and Canada kick off.

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook and create your new account. Have your personal details ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app, as you will need it to receive your bonus bets. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet at least $5 on Switzerland vs. Canada or any other available market on Day 1. This starts your seven-day qualifying window. Continue betting: Place a $5 wager each day for the remaining six days. Your bets can be placed on any sport or market available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Collect your bonus bets: After all seven wagers settle, your $350 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings.

Want to learn more before signing up? Check out our full FanDuel review for an in-depth look at the platform.

More FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rewards its existing customers with fresh promotions, odds boosts, and profit boosts throughout the week. These deals rotate regularly and cover a wide range of sports, including soccer, making it worth checking back often. You can find all current FanDuel promo codes and offers by visiting the Promotions section directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

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