FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 in 7 Days, Starting With a $5 Bet on Mexico vs. South Korea

No FanDuel promo code is needed to grab one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can place a $5 wager on Mexico vs. South Korea on June 18 and start earning $350 in bonus bets guaranteed across seven days.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Mexico vs. South Korea

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward and rewarding. No FanDuel promo code is required to get started -- simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place your first $5 wager on any available market, including Mexico vs. South Korea. From there, you place a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days, and regardless of whether those bets win or lose, you will receive $350 in bonus bets once all wagers have settled.

To put it in concrete terms: say you back Mexico to win on Day 1 and the match ends in a 1-1 draw, as our prediction suggests. Your bet does not need to win for the bonus to be awarded. The same applies across all seven days of the promotion. Here is a quick breakdown of the key terms:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Receive $350 in bonus bets after all seven bets have settled, win or lose.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are issued.

Complete a one-time playthrough requirement to unlock any winnings earned from bonus bets.

The FanDuel sign-up bonus is one of the most accessible offers in the market right now. With Mexico vs. South Korea shaping up to be one of the most compelling Group A fixtures of the tournament, there is no shortage of markets to explore, from match result and both teams to score, to player props for Santiago Gimenez and South Korea's attacking threats. FanDuel promo codes for new users do not get much simpler than this.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Mexico vs. South Korea

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get started before kickoff.

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook and create your new account. You will need basic personal information such as your date of birth and mailing and email address. Make sure to download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as it is required to claim the bonus. Deposit funds: Add a minimum of $5 to your new account using any of FanDuel's accepted payment methods. Place your first wager: Bet at least $5 on any available market, including Mexico vs. South Korea. This is Day 1 of your seven-day qualifying period. Continue betting: Place a $5 wager each day for the remaining six days. Your bets do not need to win for the bonus to be awarded. Collect your bonus bets: After all seven bets settle, $350 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings.

For a full breakdown of everything FanDuel has to offer, check out our complete FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. Whether it is a profit boost on a major match or a same-game parlay special, there is usually something worth checking out. Head to the Promotions tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook app to see what is currently available and make the most of your account beyond the welcome offer.

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