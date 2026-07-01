FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 in Bonus Bets for England vs. DR Congo

No FanDuel promo code is needed to take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can bet $5 on England vs. DR Congo on Wednesday, July 1, and start earning $350 in bonus bets guaranteed over seven days.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for England vs. DR Congo

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer does not require a code at all -- the bonus is automatically applied when you register a new account. The structure is straightforward: place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days, and you will receive $350 in bonus bets regardless of whether those bets win or lose.

England vs. DR Congo is the perfect starting point for Day 1 of your seven-day run. Whether you back England to win at the odds available, take a shot on DR Congo as the underdog, or wager on a specific player to score, your $5 bet on this Round of 32 clash kicks off the process. Win or lose on the match, the bonus bets keep coming as long as you place a $5 wager each subsequent day.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome offer.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager on any available market each day for seven days, starting with England vs. DR Congo.

Bonus bets are awarded after all seven days of wagers have settled, regardless of outcomes.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after they are issued.

Complete a one-time playthrough requirement to unlock any winnings from bonus bets.

For example, if you place $5 on England to win and they advance past DR Congo, great -- you collect your winnings and continue your seven-day run. If England struggles and the bet does not cash, no problem. The FanDuel promo code new-user offer still rewards you with bonus bets as long as you keep placing your daily $5 wagers. The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code structure is designed to reward participation, not just winning.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo codes for England vs. DR Congo

Claiming this offer is a quick process. Follow these steps to get started before kickoff in Philadelphia:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking our link. You will need basic personal information such as your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app as well, since it is required to claim the bonus. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account using any of the available payment methods. Place your first $5 real-money wager on England vs. DR Congo or any other available market to begin Day 1 of your seven-day qualifying period. Continue placing a $5 wager each day for the remaining six days to complete the full qualifying period and unlock your bonus bets. Bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of your final wager settling. Use them within seven days and complete the one-time playthrough to withdraw any associated winnings.

Want to learn more before signing up? Check out our full FanDuel review for a complete breakdown of the platform, features, and betting markets.

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers to explore beyond England vs. DR Congo

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what FanDuel brings to the table. Existing users regularly receive access to odds boosts, profit boosts, and sport-specific promotions that keep the value going well beyond the first week. The best place to find these deals is the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new offers are posted on a regular basis. Whether it is a World Cup parlay boost or a same-game parlay special, FanDuel consistently gives its users reasons to keep coming back.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.