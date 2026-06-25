FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 in Bonus Bets for Türkiye vs. USA Group D on Thursday

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on Thursday, June 26's Group D finale between Türkiye and the USA. New users can earn $350 in bonus bets guaranteed by placing just $5 per day for seven days — no code required. Check out all available sportsbook promos to see how FanDuel stacks up.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Türkiye vs. USA

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code at all — just a new account and a willingness to place a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days. Your first bet can go on any market for Thursday's Türkiye vs. USA Group D match, whether that's the match result, a player prop, or the total goals line. Regardless of whether that bet wins or loses, you are on your way to earning the full bonus.

Here is a quick breakdown of the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Bonus bets are awarded after all seven bets have settled, regardless of outcome.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance.

Say you back the USA to win Thursday's match and the bet settles in your favor — great, you pocket the winnings and count Day 1 as complete. If the USA stumbles and your bet loses, no problem: the outcome does not affect your eligibility. Complete all seven days of $5 wagers and the full $350 in bonus bets will land in your account within 72 hours of the final bet settling.

Keep in mind that bonus funds carry a one-time playthrough requirement before any winnings can be withdrawn. The FanDuel sign-up bonus is a strong value for anyone looking to follow the USA through the knockout stage of the tournament, and the FanDuel promo code new-user offer makes it easy to stay active across multiple matchdays. With FanDuel promo codes like this one available only to new customers, now is the right time to get started.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel bonus bets for Türkiye vs. USA

Claiming this offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before Thursday's Group D finale kicks off:

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook and create a new account. Have your personal details ready, including your date of birth and mailing address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to claim your bonus bets. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account to unlock eligibility for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet at least $5 on any market for the Türkiye vs. USA match — the result, a goal scorer, or the over/under on total goals all qualify. This counts as Day 1 of your seven-day window. Repeat for seven days: Continue placing a minimum $5 wager each day for the remaining six days on any FanDuel market of your choosing. Collect your bonus bets: After all seven bets settle, $350 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to withdraw any winnings.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what FanDuel brings to the table. Existing users regularly receive odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions tied to major matchdays throughout the soccer calendar and beyond. The best place to find what is currently available is the "Promotions" tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently. It is worth checking before every match to make sure you are not leaving value on the table.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.