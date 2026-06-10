FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 in Bonus Bets Starting With a $5 Bet on Spurs vs Knicks Game 4

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4 of the NBA Finals. New users can grab $350 in bonus bets guaranteed by placing a $5 wager each day for seven days. Check out all available sportsbook promos before the June 10 deadline to claim this welcome offer.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus, making it one of the most straightforward new-user offers available. All you need to do is place a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days, and you will receive $350 in bonus bets regardless of how your bets perform. That means whether Jalen Brunson goes off for 40 points or Victor Wembanyama dominates the paint again, your bonus bets are guaranteed either way.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager on any available market each day for seven consecutive days, starting with Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Bonus bets are awarded after all seven wagers have settled, win or lose.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance.

Complete a one-time playthrough requirement to unlock and withdraw any winnings from bonus bets.

Think of Game 4 as Day 1 of your seven-day run. If the Knicks close out the Spurs and the series ends before your seven days are up, you can continue placing $5 wagers on any other available FanDuel Sportsbook promo code market to complete the requirement. The FanDuel promo code new-user offer gives you a full week of action to earn your $350 in bonus bets, making it a great fit for fans who plan to follow the rest of the NBA Finals closely.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Game 4

Claiming this FanDuel promo codes offer is a quick and simple process. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off:

Register: Click the link on this page to begin the sign-up process. FanDuel Sportsbook operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C., so confirm your state is eligible. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app as well, since you will need it to claim your bonus bets. Deposit funds: Once your account is created, make a minimum deposit of $5 to qualify for the welcome bonus. Place your first wager: Place a $5 real-money bet on any available market, starting with Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4. This counts as Day 1 of your seven-day qualifying period. Continue betting: Place a $5 wager each day for the remaining six days on any FanDuel market of your choosing. Collect your bonus bets: After all seven wagers settle, $350 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to withdraw any winnings.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users

The fun does not stop after you claim your welcome bonus. FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NBA Finals and beyond. From profit boosts to same-game parlay specials, there is usually something worth grabbing before tip-off. Head to the Promotions tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook app to see what is currently available and make the most of every game on the schedule.

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