FanDuel Promo Code: Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets for Norway vs. England
No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Saturday, July 11. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets over five days, starting with Norway vs. England. Place your first $5 wager today and receive a bet reset token worth up to $200 on Day 1.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Norway vs. England
The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward, and no code is required to activate it. New customers simply need to wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days to unlock the full value of the promotion. Because the offer spans multiple days, Norway vs. England serves as the perfect starting point for Day 1.
Here is how the offer breaks down:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.
- Deposit at least $5 into your new account.
- Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.
- Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.
- Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If that bet loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.
For Day 1, consider placing your $5 wager on Norway vs. England. If you back Erling Haaland and Norway to pull off another upset and they come through, you pocket the winnings. If England's Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham prove too much and your bet loses, your bet reset token gives you another shot with up to $200 back in bonus bets. Either way, you are covered on Day 1.
Bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement. A one-time playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw any winnings earned from bonus bets. The FanDuel sign-up bonus is available only to new customers, and FanDuel promo codes are not required at any point during registration or deposit.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Norway vs. England
Signing up and placing your first wager on Norway vs. England takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:
- Register by clicking our link if you live in one of the 22 eligible states (plus DC). Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to claim your bonus.
- Deposit at least $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to activate the welcome offer.
- Place a $5 wager on any Norway vs. England betting market for Day 1. Win or lose, you will receive your bet reset token for the day.
- Repeat the process each day for five consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets total. Withdraw any winnings after completing the one-time playthrough requirement.
Want to learn more before signing up? Read our full FanDuel review for a deeper look at the platform, its features, and what to expect as a new user.
More FanDuel Sportsbook offers to explore beyond Norway vs. England
FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs its course. Existing customers can find a rotating slate of odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions by visiting the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app. The offers change regularly, so it is worth checking back often to make sure you are not leaving value on the table. Whether it is a big international match or a midweek slate, FanDuel consistently finds ways to add extra value for its users.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.