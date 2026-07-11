FanDuel Promo Code: Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets for Norway vs. England

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Saturday, July 11. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets over five days, starting with Norway vs. England. Place your first $5 wager today and receive a bet reset token worth up to $200 on Day 1.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Norway vs. England

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward, and no code is required to activate it. New customers simply need to wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days to unlock the full value of the promotion. Because the offer spans multiple days, Norway vs. England serves as the perfect starting point for Day 1.

Here is how the offer breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your new account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If that bet loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

For Day 1, consider placing your $5 wager on Norway vs. England. If you back Erling Haaland and Norway to pull off another upset and they come through, you pocket the winnings. If England's Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham prove too much and your bet loses, your bet reset token gives you another shot with up to $200 back in bonus bets. Either way, you are covered on Day 1.

Bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement. A one-time playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw any winnings earned from bonus bets. The FanDuel sign-up bonus is available only to new customers, and FanDuel promo codes are not required at any point during registration or deposit.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Norway vs. England

Signing up and placing your first wager on Norway vs. England takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register by clicking our link if you live in one of the 22 eligible states (plus DC). Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to claim your bonus. Deposit at least $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to activate the welcome offer. Place a $5 wager on any Norway vs. England betting market for Day 1. Win or lose, you will receive your bet reset token for the day. Repeat the process each day for five consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets total. Withdraw any winnings after completing the one-time playthrough requirement.

Want to learn more before signing up? Read our full FanDuel review for a deeper look at the platform, its features, and what to expect as a new user.

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers to explore beyond Norway vs. England

FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs its course. Existing customers can find a rotating slate of odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions by visiting the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app. The offers change regularly, so it is worth checking back often to make sure you are not leaving value on the table. Whether it is a big international match or a midweek slate, FanDuel consistently finds ways to add extra value for its users.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.