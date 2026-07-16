FanDuel Promo Code: Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets for The Open Championship

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available ahead of The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. New users who sign up by July 16 can earn a bet reset token on their first day and unlock up to $1,000 in bonus bets across five days of wagering.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for The Open Championship

The FanDuel promo code offer for new users is straightforward and rewarding. After signing up and depositing at least $5, you wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days. Each qualifying wager earns you a bet reset token for that day.

Here is how the bet reset token works once you receive it:

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token.

If that bet wins, you keep the winnings.

If that bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

Think of The Open Championship as your Day 1 target. You could place your $5 qualifying wager on Scottie Scheffler to win the Claret Jug, then use your token on a first-round leader market or a top-10 finish for Rory McIlroy. If the token bet loses, you get that stake back in bonus bets. If it wins, the payout is yours to keep.

The FanDuel sign-up bonus plays out over five consecutive days, meaning the full $1,000 in bonus bets is earned incrementally rather than all at once. Each day follows the same structure: wager $5 to earn your token, then use the token on a bet up to $200. Winnings from successful token bets are subject to a one-time playthrough requirement before withdrawal. This FanDuel promo code new-user offer has no code requirement, making it one of the simplest FanDuel promo codes to activate.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for The Open Championship

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before The Open Championship tees off at Royal Birkdale:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking any link on this page. Have your date of birth and mailing and email address ready. FanDuel operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. You will need it to claim your daily bet reset tokens. Deposit at least $5 into your new account to meet the minimum funding requirement. Place a $5 wager on any betting market on Day 1. The Open Championship is the perfect starting point, with markets available on outright winners, first-round leaders, and top-20 finishes. Receive your bet reset token and place a bet between $1 and $200. If it loses, your stake comes back as bonus bets, up to $200. Repeat the process each day for five consecutive days to earn the full value of the welcome offer. Withdraw winnings after completing the one-time playthrough requirement. Bonus funds appear within 72 hours of bet settlement.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers to explore during The Open Championship

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what FanDuel Sportsbook brings to the table. Existing users can find a rotating lineup of odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions throughout the week of The Open Championship. The best place to find them is the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, which is updated regularly with new offers tied to live events. Whether you are a new user working through your five-day welcome offer or a returning bettor looking for added value, FanDuel consistently delivers ways to get more out of your wagers.

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