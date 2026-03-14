FanDuel Promo Code : Get up to $3,000 in Bonus Bets for NCAA Conference Tournaments and NBA Weekend Action

New bettors can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days while betting on this weekend's loaded sports slate. The action includes NCAA conference tournament championship games and crucial NBA matchups as teams fight for playoff positioning. March 14 marks another opportunity to capitalize on premium sportsbook promos during one of the most exciting weekends of the basketball season.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for conference tournaments and NBA betting

This welcome bonus requires no FanDuel promo code to activate. New users receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 consecutive days after signing up and making their initial deposit. Each token protects wagers up to $300, making it perfect for betting on conference championship games or high-stakes NBA matchups.

The offer includes these key terms and conditions:

Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the welcome bonus.

One No Sweat Token awarded daily for 10 days after registration.

Maximum refund of $300 per token if your wager loses.

Bonus bet refunds credited within 72 hours of bet settlement.

Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt and cannot be withdrawn.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after being awarded.

Consider betting on a Big Ten championship game with your first token. If you wager $200 on the favorite to cover the spread and they fall short, you receive $200 in bonus bets to continue betting on other conference tournaments. If your pick wins, you keep all winnings plus your original stake. The same protection applies to NBA games, where you might target a playoff contender's moneyline or a high-scoring over/under total.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for NCAA and NBA weekend betting

Follow these steps to secure your welcome offer and start betting on conference tournaments and NBA action:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app from your device's app store. Create your account by providing required personal information including name, address, and date of birth. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Receive your first No Sweat Token automatically after completing registration. Select any wager on conference championship games or NBA matchups, toggle on your No Sweat Token, and place your bet. Continue receiving daily tokens for nine more days to maximize your betting opportunities.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and ongoing offers for existing users

FanDuel consistently provides value beyond the new-user welcome bonus through daily promotions and betting boosts. Existing customers can find profit boosts for specific conference tournament matchups, same-game parlay insurance, and enhanced odds on popular NBA player props. The sportsbook frequently offers special promotions during March Madness and the NBA playoff race.

Check the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app regularly to discover the latest offers. These ongoing promotions complement the welcome bonus and provide continued value throughout the basketball season and beyond.

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