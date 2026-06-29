FanDuel Promo Code Offer: Bet $5 on Brazil vs. Japan, Get Bonus Bets Daily

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. As of June 29, new users can bet $5 on Brazil vs. Japan in the World Cup Round of 32 and start working toward $350 in bonus bets guaranteed over seven days.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Brazil vs. Japan

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer does not require a code at checkout. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days. Brazil vs. Japan serves as the perfect starting point for day one of the promotion.

Here is what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager on any available market each day for seven days.

Regardless of whether your bets win or lose, you will receive $350 in bonus bets after all seven wagers have settled.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after they are issued.

To put it plainly: if you bet $5 on Brazil to win on day one and Brazil pulls through, you keep those winnings on top of your bonus bets. If Japan pulls off the upset and your wager loses, you still progress toward the full $350 in bonus bets as long as you continue placing $5 wagers each day. The outcome of any individual bet does not affect your eligibility.

The FanDuel sign-up bonus is structured to reward consistent engagement across a full week of betting. After all seven daily wagers settle, your bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours. A one-time playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw those funds. FanDuel promo codes are not required at any point during registration or deposit.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Brazil vs. Japan

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before kickoff:

Register by clicking any link on this page. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to claim your bonus. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account using any accepted payment method. Place your first $5 real-money wager on Brazil vs. Japan or any other available market on day one. Continue placing a $5 wager each day for the remaining six days. Collect your bonus bets once all seven wagers have settled. Funds will appear in your account within 72 hours and are valid for seven days after issuance.

Want to learn more before signing up? Read our full FanDuel review for a complete breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and user experience.

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what FanDuel brings to the table. Existing users regularly receive access to odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions tied to major matchups throughout the sports calendar. FanDuel keeps its promotions fresh and relevant, so there is almost always something worth checking before you place your next wager.

The easiest way to stay on top of available offers is to visit the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New deals are added frequently, and some are time-sensitive, so checking in regularly is a smart habit for any active bettor.

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