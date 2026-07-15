FanDuel Promo Code Offer: Bet $5 on England vs. Argentina for a Bet Reset Token

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into July 15. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets by wagering $5 a day for five consecutive days, with England vs. Argentina serving as the perfect place to start.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for England vs. Argentina

The FanDuel promo code offer is straightforward, and no code is required to unlock it. New users simply need to deposit at least $5 and place a $5 wager each day for five consecutive days to earn a bet reset token for each qualifying day.

Here is how the FanDuel sign-up bonus works in practice:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your new account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each qualifying day.

Use each token to place a bet between $1 and $200. If that bet loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per token.

England vs. Argentina is the ideal starting point for Day 1 of this FanDuel promo code new-user offer. If you wager $5 on Harry Kane to score or Argentina to win, and that bet loses, your token covers you with a bonus bet refund of up to $200. If your bet wins, you keep the winnings and still receive your token for the day.

With Jude Bellingham driving England forward and Lionel Messi still pulling strings for Argentina, there is no shortage of compelling markets to target across this heavyweight semi-final. FanDuel promo codes like this one make it easy to get in on the action with a built-in safety net on your first five days of betting.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for England vs. Argentina

Claiming this offer takes only a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get started ahead of the semi-final:

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook if you live in one of the 22 eligible states (plus DC). Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to claim your bonus. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet $5 on any England vs. Argentina market to kick off Day 1. Win or lose, you will receive your bet reset token for the day. Use your token: Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If it loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200. Repeat for five days: Continue wagering $5 each day for four more consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonus bets across all five tokens. Withdraw winnings: Bonus funds appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings.

Want more detail before signing up? Check out our full FanDuel review to learn everything you need to know about the platform.

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers to explore beyond England vs. Argentina

FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers regularly receive odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions tied to major matchups throughout the sports calendar. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the Promotions tab directly in the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated frequently. Whether it is a World Cup semi-final or a midweek league fixture, there is almost always something worth exploring for active bettors.

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