FanDuel Promo Code Offer: Bet $5 on England vs Ghana, Get $350Bonus Bets Guaranteed After 7 Days of Betting

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. As of June 23, new users can bet $5 on England vs Ghana and earn $350 in bonus bets guaranteed over seven days of wagering. Keep reading to learn exactly how it works.

How this FanDuel promo code offer works for England vs Ghana

The FanDuel promo code offer does not require a code at all, which makes it one of the most straightforward welcome bonuses in the industry. New users simply need to place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days, and FanDuel will reward them with $350 in bonus bets regardless of whether those bets win or lose.

England vs Ghana serves as the perfect starting point for Day 1 of your seven-day run. Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Bonus bets are awarded after all seven days of wagers have settled, regardless of outcome.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after they are issued.

Winnings from bonus bets require a one-time playthrough before withdrawal.

To put this in practical terms: if you bet $5 on England to win Group L and the Three Lions come through with a clean sheet, you collect your winnings and still receive your bonus bets. If Ghana pulls off the upset and your bet loses, the bonus bets are still coming your way. The FanDuel sign-up bonus is structured so that the outcome of your wagers does not affect your eligibility for the reward.

It is worth noting that this FanDuel promo code new-user offer is designed to reward consistent engagement over a full week of betting. England vs Ghana kicks things off on Day 1, and you will continue placing $5 wagers each day through Day 7 to unlock the full $350. FanDuel promo codes rarely come with this level of guaranteed value, making this one of the more compelling offers on the market right now.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for England vs Ghana

Claiming this offer is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to get started ahead of the England vs Ghana Group L clash:

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook if you live in one of the 22 eligible states (plus DC). Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to claim your bonus bets. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Head to the England vs Ghana market and place a $5 real-money bet on any available option, such as England to win, Ghana to win, or a draw. This counts as Day 1 of your seven-day qualifying period. Continue wagering: Place a $5 bet each day for the remaining six days on any FanDuel Sportsbook market. Win or lose, your bonus bets will be issued after all seven days of wagers settle. Withdraw winnings: Bonus funds will appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer beyond this welcome bonus, check out our full FanDuel review .

Other FanDuel Sportsbook promos to explore after England vs Ghana

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing users well beyond the initial welcome offer. From odds boosts on marquee matchups to profit boosts and parlay insurance on major events, there is usually something worth checking out throughout the week. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to browse the "Promotions" tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where all current offers are listed and updated regularly.

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