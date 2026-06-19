FanDuel Promo Code Offer: Bet $5 on USA vs. Australia, Get $350 in Bonus Bets After 7 Days

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can bet $5 on USA vs. Australia in Group D and start earning $350 in bonus bets guaranteed over seven days. This welcome offer is available through June 19, so now is the time to sign up.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for USA vs. Australia

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer does not require a code at all — simply register, deposit, and start betting. The FanDuel sign-up bonus is structured across seven days, meaning your $5 wager on USA vs. Australia counts as Day 1. From there, you place a $5 wager each day for six more days to unlock the full $350 in bonus bets.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager every day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Regardless of whether your bets win or lose, you will receive $350 in bonus bets after all wagers have settled.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after they are issued.

For example, if you place your Day 1 wager on the United States to win Group D and the Americans come through with a 2-0 victory over Australia, your cash winnings are yours to keep. If Australia pulls off the upset and your bet loses, you still progress toward the full $350 in bonus bets. The outcome of the match does not affect your eligibility.

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer also comes with a straightforward playthrough requirement. Bonus funds must be used within seven days of issuance, and winnings from bonus bets require a one-time playthrough before withdrawal. The FanDuel Sportsbook promo code process is among the simplest in the industry, and FanDuel promo codes like this one are rarely this generous for new customers.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel offer for USA vs. Australia

Claiming this offer is quick and straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before kickoff:

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook if you live in one of the 22 eligible states (plus DC). Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to claim your bonus. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to qualify for the welcome bonus. Place your first wager: Bet $5 on any available market — USA vs. Australia is a great place to start. Whether you back the United States to win, target a player prop for Christian Pulisic, or wager on the total goals, your Day 1 bet is locked in. Repeat for seven days: Place a $5 wager each day for the following six days on any market of your choosing to complete the full offer. Collect your bonus bets: After all seven days of wagers have settled, $350 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel has to offer beyond this promotion, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promos for existing users

Already have a FanDuel account? The platform consistently rewards its existing user base with a rotating slate of bonuses, odds boosts, and profit-boost tokens. Whether the World Cup is in full swing or another major event is on the calendar, there is almost always something worth grabbing.

The best way to stay current on available offers is to check the "Promotions" tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New deals are added regularly, and some are tied specifically to high-profile matches like USA vs. Australia, so it pays to check in before placing your next wager.

FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.