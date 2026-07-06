FanDuel Promo Code Offer: Bet on Portugal vs. Spain and Get a Bet Reset Token Up To $200

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets by wagering on Portugal vs. Spain and beyond. As of Monday, July 6, this welcome offer is live and ready to claim.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Portugal vs. Spain

The FanDuel promo code offer is a multi-day promotion that rewards new users over five consecutive days of betting. Each day you place a qualifying wager, you receive a bet reset token that gives you a second chance on bets up to $200. Portugal vs. Spain on Monday, July 6 is the perfect place to start Day 1.

Here is how the offer breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create a new account.

Deposit a minimum of $5 into your account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each qualifying day.

Use your token to place a bet between $1 and $200. If that bet loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

To put this in concrete terms using Portugal vs. Spain: if you place a $5 wager on Spain to win and the match ends Portugal 1, Spain 2 after extra time, your bet wins and you keep the profits. If Portugal pulls off the upset and your bet loses, your Day 1 bet reset token allows you to place another bet up to $200. Should that token bet also lose, FanDuel returns your stake in bonus bets. Repeat this process each day for five days to earn the full value of the FanDuel sign-up bonus.

A few key terms to keep in mind for this FanDuel promo code new-user offer:

No FanDuel promo codes are required at registration.

The minimum deposit to activate the offer is $5.

Tokens must be used on bets between $1 and $200.

Bonus bets are credited within 72 hours of bet settlement.

A one-time playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing bonus winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Portugal vs. Spain

Claiming this offer ahead of Portugal vs. Spain is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking the link on this page. Have your personal details ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. FanDuel Sportsbook operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. You will need it to claim your daily bet reset tokens. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account to activate the welcome offer. Place your first $5 wager on Portugal vs. Spain to kick off Day 1 of the five-day promotion. Continue wagering $5 per day for four more consecutive days to earn a token each day and maximize the full offer value. Withdraw your winnings after completing the one-time playthrough requirement. Bonus funds appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook promo offers to explore

FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers regularly receive access to odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions throughout the sports calendar. These deals are updated frequently and can be found by navigating to the "Promotions" tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app. It is worth checking back often, especially during major tournaments like this one, as new offers tend to surface around marquee matchups.

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