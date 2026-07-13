FanDuel Promo Code Offer: Bet on the Home Run Derby for Up To $200 Bonus Bets on Monday

No FanDuel promo code is required to take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Monday, July 13. New users can claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets by wagering on the Home Run Derby and other markets over five consecutive days.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for the Home Run Derby

The FanDuel promo code offer for new users is straightforward and rewarding. No code is required — simply sign up, deposit, and start wagering to unlock your bonus bets over five consecutive days. Here is how the offer breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your new account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If that bet loses, you get your stake back — up to $200 — in bonus bets.

Think of tonight's Home Run Derby as Day 1 of your five-day run. With eight elite sluggers taking cuts at Citizens Bank Park, there are plenty of compelling markets to target — from picking the outright winner to wagering on individual round leaders. If you back Kyle Schwarber to win the Derby and he falls short, your Day 1 token bet is covered up to $200 in bonus bets.

If your first wager wins, even better — you pocket the winnings and still receive your token for the day. Bonus funds appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement, and a one-time playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw those winnings. The FanDuel sign-up bonus is available to new customers only, and the FanDuel promo code new-user offer must be claimed through the mobile app to receive your daily tokens.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code for the Home Run Derby

Claiming this offer before the Home Run Derby gets underway is quick and easy. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking our sign-up link. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. FanDuel Sportsbook operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, which is required to claim your daily bonus tokens. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account to qualify for the welcome offer. Place a $5 wager on any Home Run Derby betting market — such as the outright winner or a first-round leader — to kick off Day 1 of your five-day bonus window. Use your daily bet reset token to place a bet between $1 and $200. If it loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day. Repeat for four more consecutive days to maximize your FanDuel promo codes offer, earning up to $1,000 in bonus bets total.

Want to learn more before signing up? Check out our full FanDuel review for a deeper look at the platform's features, markets, and overall betting experience.

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users

The value at FanDuel does not stop once you have claimed your welcome bonus. FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing customers, including odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay insurance offers tied to major sporting events throughout the year. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promotions" tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new deals are added regularly. Whether it is baseball, football, or any other sport, there is almost always something worth grabbing for loyal FanDuel customers.

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