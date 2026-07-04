FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Canada vs. Morocco: Bet $5, Get Up to $200 Back

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available for Canada vs. Morocco on Saturday, July 4. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets over five days, starting with your first wager on this Round of 16 showdown in Houston.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Canada vs. Morocco

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer is a five-day promotion that rewards new users with a bet reset token each day they place a qualifying wager. Here is how it breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your new account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each qualifying day.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If that bet loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

Canada vs. Morocco is the perfect place to start Day 1. Say you place a $5 wager on Canada to win outright. If Alphonso Davies sparks the co-hosts to a famous victory, you collect your winnings as normal. If Morocco's tournament-tested defense holds firm and your bet loses, your token kicks in and you get up to $200 back in bonus bets to use on the next four days of action.

The FanDuel sign-up bonus is straightforward, but a few terms are worth keeping in mind. The minimum deposit is $5, and you must wager $5 each day across five consecutive days to earn all five tokens. Bonus bets won through a token carry a one-time playthrough requirement before winnings can be withdrawn, and funds will appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement. No FanDuel promo code new-user offer code is required at registration — the promotion is applied automatically to eligible new accounts. FanDuel promo codes for this type of multi-day offer are not needed, making the sign-up process as smooth as possible.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Canada vs. Morocco

Claiming this offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before kickoff:

Register by clicking our sign-up link. Have your personal details ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. FanDuel Sportsbook operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. You will need it to claim your daily tokens and place your qualifying wagers. Deposit at least $5 into your new account using any of FanDuel's accepted payment methods. Place your first $5 wager on Canada vs. Morocco. Choose from markets like match winner, total goals, or first goalscorer featuring Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, or Tajon Buchanan. Receive your Day 1 bet reset token and use it to place a bet between $1 and $200. If it loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200. Repeat the process for four more consecutive days to earn the full value of the promotion.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel offers beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what FanDuel brings to the table. Existing users regularly receive odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions tied to major sporting moments throughout the year. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated frequently. Whether it is a parlay boost for the quarterfinals or a same-game parlay special, FanDuel consistently rewards its active users with compelling ways to get more out of every wager.

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