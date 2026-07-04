FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Canada vs. Morocco: Bet $5, Get Up to $200 Back
No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available for Canada vs. Morocco on Saturday, July 4. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets over five days, starting with your first wager on this Round of 16 showdown in Houston.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Canada vs. Morocco
The FanDuel promo code welcome offer is a five-day promotion that rewards new users with a bet reset token each day they place a qualifying wager. Here is how it breaks down:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.
- Deposit at least $5 into your new account.
- Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.
- Receive a bet reset token for each qualifying day.
- Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If that bet loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.
Canada vs. Morocco is the perfect place to start Day 1. Say you place a $5 wager on Canada to win outright. If Alphonso Davies sparks the co-hosts to a famous victory, you collect your winnings as normal. If Morocco's tournament-tested defense holds firm and your bet loses, your token kicks in and you get up to $200 back in bonus bets to use on the next four days of action.
The FanDuel sign-up bonus is straightforward, but a few terms are worth keeping in mind. The minimum deposit is $5, and you must wager $5 each day across five consecutive days to earn all five tokens. Bonus bets won through a token carry a one-time playthrough requirement before winnings can be withdrawn, and funds will appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement. No FanDuel promo code new-user offer code is required at registration — the promotion is applied automatically to eligible new accounts. FanDuel promo codes for this type of multi-day offer are not needed, making the sign-up process as smooth as possible.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Canada vs. Morocco
Claiming this offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before kickoff:
- Register by clicking our sign-up link. Have your personal details ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. FanDuel Sportsbook operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C.
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. You will need it to claim your daily tokens and place your qualifying wagers.
- Deposit at least $5 into your new account using any of FanDuel's accepted payment methods.
- Place your first $5 wager on Canada vs. Morocco. Choose from markets like match winner, total goals, or first goalscorer featuring Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, or Tajon Buchanan.
- Receive your Day 1 bet reset token and use it to place a bet between $1 and $200. If it loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200.
- Repeat the process for four more consecutive days to earn the full value of the promotion.
For a deeper look at what FanDuel offers beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full FanDuel review.
More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users
The welcome offer is just the beginning of what FanDuel brings to the table. Existing users regularly receive odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions tied to major sporting moments throughout the year. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated frequently. Whether it is a parlay boost for the quarterfinals or a same-game parlay special, FanDuel consistently rewards its active users with compelling ways to get more out of every wager.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.