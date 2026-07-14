FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Spain vs. France: Get a Bet Reset Token Up To $200 on Your First Wager
No FanDuel promo code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available ahead of Tuesday's Spain vs. France semifinal. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets by wagering just $5 a day over five consecutive days. As of July 14, this welcome offer is live and ready to claim.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Spain vs. France
The FanDuel promo code offer is a straightforward new-user welcome bonus that rewards you for placing small daily wagers over five consecutive days. No FanDuel promo code is required to get started. Here is how the FanDuel sign-up bonus breaks down:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.
- Deposit at least $5 into your new account.
- Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.
- Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.
- Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If that bet loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.
Tuesday's Spain vs. France semifinal is the perfect place to start Day 1 of your five-day run. Say you place a $5 wager on France to win the match. Whether that bet wins or loses, you receive your first bet reset token. From there, you can place a bet up to $200 using that token on any market you like. If your token bet on, say, Kylian Mbappe to score anytime loses, FanDuel returns your stake in bonus bets.
If your token bet wins, you keep the winnings outright. The FanDuel promo code new-user offer gives you five separate opportunities across five days, with each token covering up to $200 per wager. That means the full value of this FanDuel promo codes offer reaches up to $1,000 in bonus bets when all five tokens are used. Bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement, and a one-time playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing any winnings.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Spain vs. France
Signing up and placing your first wager on Spain vs. France takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:
- Register by clicking the link on this page. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. FanDuel Sportsbook operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C.
- Deposit at least $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to activate the welcome offer.
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, which is required to claim your bonus bets.
- Place your first $5 wager on any Spain vs. France betting market to kick off Day 1 and earn your first bet reset token.
- Use your token to place a bet between $1 and $200. If that bet loses, your stake is returned in bonus bets.
- Repeat the process each day for four more consecutive days to earn up to four additional tokens and maximize the full offer value.
For a deeper look at what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review.
More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users on Spain vs. France
FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer is claimed. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time promotions tied to major events like the Spain vs. France semifinal. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new offers are added frequently throughout the tournament.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.