FanDuel Promo Code Offer for Spain vs. France: Get a Bet Reset Token Up To $200 on Your First Wager

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available ahead of Tuesday's Spain vs. France semifinal. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets by wagering just $5 a day over five consecutive days. As of July 14, this welcome offer is live and ready to claim.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Spain vs. France

The FanDuel promo code offer is a straightforward new-user welcome bonus that rewards you for placing small daily wagers over five consecutive days. No FanDuel promo code is required to get started. Here is how the FanDuel sign-up bonus breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your new account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If that bet loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

Tuesday's Spain vs. France semifinal is the perfect place to start Day 1 of your five-day run. Say you place a $5 wager on France to win the match. Whether that bet wins or loses, you receive your first bet reset token. From there, you can place a bet up to $200 using that token on any market you like. If your token bet on, say, Kylian Mbappe to score anytime loses, FanDuel returns your stake in bonus bets.

If your token bet wins, you keep the winnings outright. The FanDuel promo code new-user offer gives you five separate opportunities across five days, with each token covering up to $200 per wager. That means the full value of this FanDuel promo codes offer reaches up to $1,000 in bonus bets when all five tokens are used. Bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement, and a one-time playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing any winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Spain vs. France

Signing up and placing your first wager on Spain vs. France takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register by clicking the link on this page. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. FanDuel Sportsbook operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C. Deposit at least $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to activate the welcome offer. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, which is required to claim your bonus bets. Place your first $5 wager on any Spain vs. France betting market to kick off Day 1 and earn your first bet reset token. Use your token to place a bet between $1 and $200. If that bet loses, your stake is returned in bonus bets. Repeat the process each day for four more consecutive days to earn up to four additional tokens and maximize the full offer value.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users on Spain vs. France

FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer is claimed. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time promotions tied to major events like the Spain vs. France semifinal. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new offers are added frequently throughout the tournament.

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