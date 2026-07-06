FanDuel Promo Code Offer for USA vs. Belgium: Get up to $200 in Bonus Bets on Day 1
No FanDuel promo code is required to take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets across five days, starting with up to $200 in bonus bets on Day 1 — and USA vs. Belgium is the perfect place to begin. This offer is available as of July 6.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for USA vs. Belgium
The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is a five-day promotion that rewards you with a bet reset token each day you wager $5 or more. Each token lets you place a bet between $1 and $200, and if that bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake in bonus bets. Here is how the offer breaks down:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.
- Deposit at least $5 into your new account.
- Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.
- Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.
- Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If it loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.
Start your five-day run with USA vs. Belgium on Day 1. Say you place a $200 token bet on Christian Pulisic to score anytime and the shot does not fall your way — FanDuel returns that $200 in bonus bets. If the bet wins, you keep the cash profit. Either way, you are in action from the opening whistle.
Bonus bets are credited to your account within 72 hours of bet settlement. A one-time playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw winnings earned with bonus bets. There is no FanDuel sign-up bonus code to enter at registration — simply click through, create your account, and deposit at least $5 to get started.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for USA vs. Belgium
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before USA vs. Belgium kicks off:
- Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook if you live in one of the 22 eligible states (plus DC). Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to claim your bonus.
- Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate the welcome offer.
- Place your first wager: Bet $5 or more on any market for USA vs. Belgium on Day 1. This qualifies you for your first bet reset token.
- Use your token: Place a bet between $1 and $200 with your token. If it loses, your stake comes back in bonus bets, up to $200.
- Repeat: Continue wagering $5 each day for four more consecutive days to earn up to four additional tokens and maximize the full offer.
For a deeper look at what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review.
More FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users
FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs its course. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions for existing customers throughout the week. Head to the "Promotions" tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook app to see what is currently available and make sure you never miss a deal.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.