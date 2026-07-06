FanDuel Promo Code Offer for USA vs. Belgium: Get up to $200 in Bonus Bets on Day 1

No FanDuel promo code is required to take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets across five days, starting with up to $200 in bonus bets on Day 1 — and USA vs. Belgium is the perfect place to begin. This offer is available as of July 6.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for USA vs. Belgium

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is a five-day promotion that rewards you with a bet reset token each day you wager $5 or more. Each token lets you place a bet between $1 and $200, and if that bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake in bonus bets. Here is how the offer breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your new account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If it loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

Start your five-day run with USA vs. Belgium on Day 1. Say you place a $200 token bet on Christian Pulisic to score anytime and the shot does not fall your way — FanDuel returns that $200 in bonus bets. If the bet wins, you keep the cash profit. Either way, you are in action from the opening whistle.

Bonus bets are credited to your account within 72 hours of bet settlement. A one-time playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw winnings earned with bonus bets. There is no FanDuel sign-up bonus code to enter at registration — simply click through, create your account, and deposit at least $5 to get started.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for USA vs. Belgium

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before USA vs. Belgium kicks off:

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook if you live in one of the 22 eligible states (plus DC). Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to claim your bonus. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet $5 or more on any market for USA vs. Belgium on Day 1. This qualifies you for your first bet reset token. Use your token: Place a bet between $1 and $200 with your token. If it loses, your stake comes back in bonus bets, up to $200. Repeat: Continue wagering $5 each day for four more consecutive days to earn up to four additional tokens and maximize the full offer.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs its course. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions for existing customers throughout the week. Head to the "Promotions" tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook app to see what is currently available and make sure you never miss a deal.

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