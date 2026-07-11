FanDuel Promo Code Offer: Get $200 Bonus Bets for Argentina vs. Switzerland

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets by wagering $5 per day over five consecutive days, starting with Argentina vs. Switzerland on July 11.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Argentina vs. Switzerland

The FanDuel promo code offer is a multi-day welcome bonus that rewards new users for placing a $5 wager each day for five consecutive days. Each qualifying daily wager earns you a bet reset token, which you can then use to place a bet between $1 and $200. If that token bet loses, FanDuel returns your stake in bonus bets, up to $200 per day.

Argentina vs. Switzerland is the perfect starting point for Day 1 of this offer. Consider a $5 wager on Argentina to win outright. If Argentina advances as expected, your token bet on the match could also cash. If your token bet on Switzerland pulling off the upset falls short, you get your stake back in bonus bets — up to $200.

Here is a breakdown of the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the welcome bonus.

You must wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Each daily wager earns one bet reset token valid for bets between $1 and $200.

If a token bet loses, your stake is returned in bonus bets, up to $200.

Bonus bets are subject to a one-time playthrough requirement before withdrawal.

Bonus funds appear in your account within 72 hours of bet settlement.

This FanDuel sign-up bonus is structured to give new users five separate opportunities to earn bonus bets across five days of action. The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is one of the most flexible welcome bonuses in the market, and Argentina vs. Switzerland gives you a high-profile quarterfinal to kick things off. Keep in mind that FanDuel promo codes are not needed here — the offer activates automatically when you register and deposit.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Argentina vs. Switzerland

Claiming this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Argentina and Switzerland kick off:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account by clicking our link. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to claim your bonus. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account to activate the welcome offer. Place a $5 wager on any Argentina vs. Switzerland betting market to complete Day 1 of the five-day qualifying period. Receive your bet reset token and use it to place a bet between $1 and $200 on the match. If that bet loses, your stake is returned in bonus bets, up to $200. Repeat the process each day for four more consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonus bets across the full promotional period.

For a full breakdown of what FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer, check out our complete FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users ahead of Argentina vs. Switzerland

FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome bonus is claimed. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year. The best place to find these deals is the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where new offers are added frequently. With a quarterfinal of this magnitude on the schedule, it is worth checking the app before kickoff to see what is available.

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