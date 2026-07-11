FanDuel Promo Code Offer: Get $200 Bonus Bets for McGregor vs. Holloway at UFC 329

No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets by wagering $5 a day for five consecutive days, starting with Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway at UFC 329. As of July 11, this welcome offer is live and ready to claim.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for UFC 329

The FanDuel promo code offer is a five-day promotion that rewards new users with a bet reset token each day they place a qualifying wager. No FanDuel promo code is required to get started. Here is how the offer breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each qualifying day.

Use each token to place a bet between $1 and $200. If that bet loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $200 per token.

Your first qualifying wager can go directly on UFC 329. If you place $5 on McGregor to win by knockout and the bet loses, your token covers a follow-up bet of up to $200 on the same card or any other market. If McGregor lands that famous left hand early and your bet wins, you keep the cash and still receive your token for the day.

Say instead you back Holloway to win by decision. If he grinds McGregor down over five rounds and your bet cashes, the winnings are yours. If Holloway falls short and the bet loses, your token gives you a second shot with up to $200 on the line. Bonus bets are credited to your account within 72 hours of settlement and require a one-time playthrough before withdrawal.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for McGregor vs. Holloway

Claiming the FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before UFC 329:

Register by clicking our link to create your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Have your date of birth and mailing and email address ready. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to claim your daily tokens. Deposit at least $5 into your new account to activate the welcome offer. Place your first $5 wager on any UFC 329 betting market, such as the McGregor vs. Holloway main event. Receive your first bet reset token and use it to place a bet between $1 and $200. If it loses, your stake is returned in bonus bets. Repeat the process each day for five consecutive days to earn up to $1,000 in total bonus bets across all five tokens.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel Sportsbook offers beyond this promotion, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer runs out. Existing customers regularly receive odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions tied to major fights, games, and tournaments throughout the year. The best place to find the latest FanDuel promo codes and offers is the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently. Checking back before big events like UFC 329 is always worth your time.

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