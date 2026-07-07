FanDuel Promo Code Offer: Get up to $1,000 Bonus Bets for Argentina vs. Egypt

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can earn a bet reset token worth up to $1,000 in bonus bets across five days, starting with Argentina vs. Egypt on Tuesday, July 7. Sign up today and put your first wager on one of the tournament's most compelling Round of 16 matchups.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Argentina vs. Egypt

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is built around five consecutive days of betting, and Argentina vs. Egypt is the perfect place to start. No FanDuel promo code is needed to unlock this FanDuel sign-up bonus — just follow the steps below and place your first $5 wager on the match.

Here is how the offer breaks down:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Deposit at least $5 into your new account.

Wager $5 on any betting market each day for five consecutive days.

Receive a bet reset token for each day you wager.

Place a bet between $1 and $200 using your token. If that bet loses, you get your stake back — up to $200 — in bonus bets.

To put this in real terms: say you use your Day 1 token to bet $100 on Argentina to win the match outright. If Lionel Messi and company come through, you keep your winnings. If Egypt's defensive structure holds and your bet loses, FanDuel returns your $100 stake in bonus bets. The same logic applies each day for up to five days, giving you a potential total of up to $1,000 in bonus bets across the full promotion.

On the flip side, if you wager your token on Mohamed Salah to score anytime and he delivers, your winnings are yours to keep. The FanDuel promo codes offer is designed so that each day's token gives you a safety net, not a guarantee — but it is a meaningful one for new bettors looking to get into the action on a high-stakes knockout match.

Bonus bets received from a losing token wager will appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement. A one-time playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw any winnings earned from bonus bets. This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Argentina vs. Egypt

Claiming this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before kickoff:

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook if you live in one of the 22 eligible states (plus DC). Have your personal details ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the app: The FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app is required to claim your daily bonus tokens, so download it after registering. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate your welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet $5 on any market for Argentina vs. Egypt to earn your Day 1 bet reset token. Whether you back Argentina to win, Salah to score, or another market entirely, your token is on its way. Use your token: Place a bet between $1 and $200 with your token. If it loses, your stake comes back in bonus bets, up to $200. Repeat: Continue wagering $5 per day for four more consecutive days to earn up to four additional tokens.

Want to learn more before signing up? Read our full FanDuel review for a complete breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and user experience.

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users

Already have a FanDuel account? The platform consistently rolls out fresh promotions for active bettors, including odds boosts, profit boosts, and sport-specific bonuses tied to major events. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the Promotions tab directly in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New deals are added regularly, so it is worth checking back often to make sure you are not leaving value on the table.

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